Covid-19: Wellington to move to alert level 1 at 11.59 pm on Tuesday, quarantine-free travel pause extended

The latest Ministry of Health data shows an increase of 300,000 scans recorded by the Covid Tracer app on Wednesday from the day before.

Wellington will move back to alert level 1 at 11.59pm but the pause on quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel to New South Wales has been extended for another 12 days, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Cabinet met on Tuesday morning to decide whether to extend or end both the current alert level restrictions and the pause of the trans-Tasman travel bubble. Meanwhile, there were no cases to report in the community.

All quarantine-free travel with Australia will pause at 11.59pm, Hipkins also announced at a post-Cabinet conference on Tuesday.

Over 90 per cent of close contacts of the infected Australian traveller have returned negative tests results, he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff All quarantine-free travel with Australia will pause at 11.59pm, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins also announced (File photo)

The Wellington region – including the Wairarapa and north of Ōtaki – has been at alert level 2 since 6pm last Wednesday after it was confirmed that a Sydney tourist with coronavirus had visited the city the previous weekend. He was later confirmed to have the highly infectious Delta variant.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said about two per cent of the capital’s population had been tested for the virus.

The rest of the country has remained at alert level 1.

Quarantine-free travel to Australia from New Zealand was also put on hold amid outbreaks of Covid-19 in New South Wales and the Northern Territory.

No infections of Covid-19 have been detected in the New Zealand community since the man from Sydney arrived in Wellington.

However, experts have urged Kiwis to remain vigilant as the tourist’s partner, who had travelled with him, tested positive for the virus, despite the tourist having received his first Covid vaccination shot. That would mean he was likely infectious while in Wellington.

Government ministers were also taking advice on whether to make wearing masks and scanning QR codes mandatory at “high risk” locations, such as restaurants and bars.

Ardern told reporters on Tuesday morning that no decisions had been made yet on this or on what to do about the Australian travel bubble.

She said she’d spoken to the premiers of Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland to discuss the latest outbreaks in those states.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.