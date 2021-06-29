Covid-19 NZ: Scanning crucial, mayors say, as Wellington slides down alert levels

Wellington will move back to alert level 1 and quarantine-free travel will resume with some Australian states, Chris Hipkins announces.

After eight days of angst sparked by a Covid-19 positive Sydney tourist and almost a week at alert level 2, the Wellington region is waltzing back to level 1 from Wednesday.

But Wellington Mayor Andy Foster warned feelings of complacency should be snuffed out, claiming the biggest learning of the latest scare was that, “we are not post-Covid”.

Foster and other city leaders hoped the capital’s narrow escape from the clutches of the Delta variant reiterated the value of frequent scanning – a practice they want to see continued.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff City mayors are hoping the events of the past week have reiterated the value of scanning. Pictured: A scanning poster in the foyer at Te Papa Tongarewa, the country’s national museum, one of the places a Covid-19 infected tourist visited.

“It’s certainly been a wake-up call,” Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Wellington to move to alert level 1 at 11.59 pm on Tuesday, quarantine-free travel pause extended

* Covid-19 NZ: Location of disinterest – Wellington eatery owner identifies 'holes' in Government's financial support

* Covid-19 NZ: Further alert level extension threat hangs over Wellington



“I had noticed scanning had tailed-off, given there had been no cases of Covid in the community for some time. This is a reminder that we need to keep scanning because anything can pop up at any moment, or at any place,” Barry said.

While she welcomed the alert level shift, Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said it was important people didn’t neglect safety precautions.

“I’m very pleased with the decision, but I want to make sure that everyone is scanning in and taking care, so if they are sick, they stay home” Baker said.

More than 750,000 scans were recorded nationwide in the 24 hours to midday Monday, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

The diligent scanning practices of the Sydney tourist gave contact tracers a head start, enabling them to quickly identify those who may have been exposed.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says scanning is a critical part of the contact tracing system, and he hopes Wellingtonians will continue to use scanning posters while at alert level 1. (File photo)

With several of the locations of interest heaving during the man’s visit, Foster said scanning was key in allowing those potentially exposed to be notified quickly, to isolate and be tested.

“We had a visitor who had a very full itinerary with literally thousands of people at the same time our Sydney guests were there, so the potential for the virus to get into the community was pretty significant.

“The whole purpose of contact tracing is that people are able to be very, very quickly alerted to the fact that they are someone who has been in proximity to someone who has got the virus,” Foster said.

ROSS GIBLIN Covid testing at a pop-up testing station at Hataitai Park. (First published June 24)

With nearly 2500 negative results from contacts received, and repeat close contact testing failing to show evidence of transmission, officials had the confidence to de-escalate the region’s response on Tuesday.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said if there were positive cases in the community, they would’ve shown up by now, with about 2 per cent of Wellington’s population being tested.

While mask use will only be mandated on public transport, and most set to return to their workplaces and social distancing rules as a result of the alert level easing, health officials were still urging caution.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announcing that the Wellington region will rejoin the rest of New Zealand at alert level 1 from 11.59pm Tuesday.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said everyone should continue to be vigilant and testing remained paramount, with stations set to remain open in Wellington Central, Porirua, Kāpiti Coast, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa.

“The more tests we do and more results we receive, the more certain we can be there is no Covid-19 in Wellington,” Hipkins said.

Bars and restaurants were among those hardest hit by the level 2 restrictions.

Hoff Hospitality Group owner/operator Matt McLaughlin​ said the service industry was breathing a “big sigh of relief” that a shift down was imminent.

“I think given that the previous times we have been at [alert level 2] has either been coming down levels or Auckland has been at level 3, so this is the first time that we’ve had a real scare in Wellington.

“Wellingtonians have done what they were supposed to do, which is fantastic, so we can get on with our lives now, but given that it’s been really, really quiet from a hospitality perspective, we’ve been doing it tough,” McLaughlin said.

Other industries weren’t immune to the heightened alert level’s impact, Foster said.

“I just want to say to them that ‘we’re with you’, and I’d like to encourage Wellingtonians and visitors to Wellington to back our local hospitality, arts, culture and events businesses, and we can get through this together,” Foster said.