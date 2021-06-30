Inbound seasonal workers will head to Hamilton for managed isolation

The arrival of up to 2500 workers from Vanuatu, Samoa and the Solomon Islands will be staggered, to avoid overloading managed isolation and quarantine facilities (file photo).

Seasonal workers coming to bolster New Zealand’s labour supply will fill two Hamilton managed isolation facilities from July.

Up to 2500 workers from Vanuatu, Samoa and the Solomon Islands will be arriving from July until late March 2022.

“Entry into New Zealand will be staggered to ensure the MIQ system is not overloaded at any one time,” a statement from the joint head of MIQ, Brigadier Rose King, said.

Workers will do their two weeks’ isolation at Jet Park Hamilton and Ibis Hamilton Tainui.

READ MORE:

* First group of RSE workers have arrived in time to tackle the apple harvest

* RSE worker who died in alleged stabbing planned to marry fiancee when he got home

* Government treats migrant workers like 'dirt': Judith Collins

* Easter in isolation: hotel egg hunts and facecloth bunnies at Waikato facilities



The workers are coming under the Recognised Seasonal Employer programme, which covers the fruit and vegetable and grape growing industries.

Supplied Jet Park Hamilton Airport Hotel will host recognised seasonal employer workers for isolation.

Incoming workers would previously have stayed in Auckland facilities, King said.

But Kirikiriroa’s facilities are the best size to fit the number of workers, given the introduction of cohorting, or grouping guests according to their arrival dates or arrival planes.

“This will maximise their available capacity, leaving other regional capacity available for other returnees.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Ibis Hamilton Tainui will also take in seasonal workers. The two Hamilton facilities were chosen for their size.

There will be interpreters on-site at the managed isolation facilities and workers will get translated information about their stay, King said.

The cost of managed isolation will be paid by the employers.