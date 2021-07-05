She won't be right - we have to step up our Covid defences

The latest Ministry of Health data shows an increase of 300,000 scans recorded by the Covid Tracer app on Wednesday from the day before.

OPINION: Getting a job on a construction site was eye-opening for me, a young, feminist graduate who saw everything in black and white.

Men were men – horrified to see women on site and staunch when it came to health and safety – and stupidly so.

There was widespread non-compliance on using personal protective equipment, and workers avoided donning face masks and helmets when using grinders and welding.

They were very good at wearing safety glasses, though: the dark lenses hid their red eyes, which explained the dominant smell of marijuana.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: We're a nation of tracer app slackers, and I've been just as guilty

* Covid complacency - why isn't scanning compulsory?

* How are we scanning? Tracer app usage climbs as Wellingtonians fight Covid-19 with their phones



If they had chosen values, they would have been: “she’ll be right” and “hard core”.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff When Cas Carter worked on a building site, most workers were resistant to health and safety ideas. That has since changed.

Fast-forward many years to when I worked in another high-risk industry where the culture couldn’t have been more different.

Dramatic new health and safety legislation required higher standards, directors were held accountable for the safety of their staff, and culture change was key to compliance.

To illustrate: a few days into the role I was shamed by “a Kiwi bloke” for not using the handrail when walking down the stairs.

Workers started each day with a team talk on how they felt. If the baby had kept them awake all night, they were kept on light duties. No-one called them a wuss, or questioned their masculinity.

Stuff Just as we’ve adopted health and safety, we must shift our culture towards scanning the Covid-19 QR code, writes Cas Carter.

Even office workers have experienced cultural change towards health. It wasn’t that long ago you were considered “soft” if you stayed home with a cold.

Instead, colleagues spluttered their way through meetings, consequently sharing their bugs with the rest of the workforce.

Then Covid showed up and, with one wee cough or sneeze, we were packed off home.

How did we move from being a bunch of hard-core Kiwis to calling each other out if we took any risks?

Carrot and stick. It’s been a mixture of legislative change, enforcement of rules, a response to accidents and deaths of colleagues, and a massive change in culture.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t gone far enough, with clear evidence that many of us are not making the effort to scan into locations, thwarting contact-tracing efforts.

That meant when Mr Covid-positive of Sydney did his impressive tour of Wellington, less than 20 per cent of the 2600 people potentially exposed could be traced.

Daily scans have fallen from a high of two million to a low of just over 400,000, with fewer than 10 per cent of us regularly scanning.

Supplied Cas Carter: “It’s not just the way we behave but the way we respond to others’ behaviour that will make the difference.”

Why don’t we scan? Is there still a little bit of “she’ll be right” in all of us? Are we complacent because we have no community cases of Covid? Or are we worried what others will think?

Health experts are calling for “big stick” law changes, but there’s got to be some clue from past behavioural shifts that culture – the way we do things – drives change.

On that construction site, we all allowed it to be acceptable to smoke drugs and avoid using protective equipment by turning a blind eye to our colleagues’ behaviour.

In contrast, now you’re no longer a wuss if you tell the boss you’re too tired to climb a scaffold.

This global epidemic is not simply another new risk to our health and safety. I’m not sure there is anything much more serious than something that is continuing to cause huge damage to both the world’s health and our economies.

And if you’re still not convinced, think how Covid has impacted more on the poor and vulnerable. So if you’re not worried about yourself, worry about others.

It’s not just the way we behave but the way we respond to others’ behaviour that will make the difference.