Covid-19: Pasifika pensioners with breathing problems still waiting for vaccines

D'Angelo Martin explains why so many Māori and Pasifika people are at the head of the Covid-19 vaccine queue.

Alastair McKenzie​ is a 66-year-old Pacific Islander with serious respiratory problems.

That means if he catches Covid-19 he’s much more likely than other people to get seriously ill or die.

These characteristics also make him in priority group 3 for the Pfizer vaccine roll out. But, despite this, the Porirua man has been unable to get his shots.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Older Pacific people are supposed to be being prioritised for Covid-19 vaccines. But Alastair McKenzie says he and his sister have so far missed out. (File photo)

“It just seems they didn't have their bloody s... together to be truthful. I think one of the problems is that it’s been left up to the DHBs and so there’s been complete indiscrepancies. There’s no overarching policies,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Festival atmosphere as capital's Pasifika community gets Covid jabs

* Covid-19: Texts cause confusion about vaccine group 3. Who makes the list?

* Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine proving the most effective but Pacific 'could miss out'



KEVIN STENT/Stuff Teleti Kinisome, 88, gets his shot from nurse vaccinator Luanne Cockburn at the Pacific Island Presbyterian Church in Newtown's seniors Covid-19 Vaccine day on Thursday. But Alastair McKenzie is yet to get his. (File photo)

The latest figures show 78,701 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to people in group 3 in Wellington, Porirua, the Hutt Valley and on the Kāpiti Coast since the roll out for this group began in May.

Group 3 includes people over the age of 65, people with disabilities and certain chronic health conditions, including respiratory problems, and pregnant women. Māori and Pacific people over 55 are supposed to be prioritised.

But McKenzie said he went to a local clinic to try to get vaccinated only to be turned away and told to wait until he had been invited to make an appointment.

The first he heard from the health board was on Wednesday when he received a text confirming he was in group 3 and stating he would be contacted “soon” to book his vaccinations, which could take place over “several months”.

McKenzie said he wanted to see “more certainty around what the hell’s going on” and more transparency.

“I know that obviously there are problems with getting the vaccine in, but they need to start ramping it up.”

His 70-year-old sister, who also lived in Wellington, had severe asthma and high blood pressure and was in the same situation.

David White/Stuff Dr Collin Tukuitonga, associate professor of public health at the University of Auckland, says older Pasifika people with underlying conditions should be "at the front of the queue" for the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr Collin Tukuitonga​, associate dean Pacific at the University of Auckland’s faculty of medical and health sciences and a member of the Ministry of Health’s Technical Advisory Group for Covid-19, said that wasn't good enough.

“It’s a shocker ... They are the very people who should be at the front of the queue. This sounds like it’s not particularly well-organised.”

Tukuitonga hoped the DHB would expand the number of GPs vaccinating against Covid-19 and allow people to get vaccinated at pharmacies and pop-up clinics.

Chas Te Runa, a spokesman for Capital & Coast DHB said it had “always been clear that all of group 3 will receive an invitation to book – not a vaccination – by the end of July”.

Rachel Haggerty​, who heads strategy, planning and performance for both Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs, said their vaccination programme was based on advice from the Ministry of Health about risk and equity.

By Thursday, 19 per cent of Wellington's Pasifika population had received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Older Pacific people gather at the Pacific Island Presbyterian Church in Newtown for its seniors Covid-19 Vaccine day on Thursday.

More than 300 Pacific people got their shots at Wellington’s Pacific Islanders' Presbyterian Church on Thursday and 1000 Pacific people were expected to be immunised at the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa in Porirua during the weekend.

“Alongside Pacific providers, primary health organisations and Pacific communities and churches, we are organising Pacific festival days across our region where Pacific people can be vaccinated surrounded by their community, with food, music and people they know and trust,” Haggerty said.

Astrid Koornneef​, who is in charge of operations for the Ministry’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, said each DHB had its own plan for reaching various target groups in its community and how they prioritised them.