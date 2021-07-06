Law did not authorise early steps taken to deal with coronavirus - lawyer

PM Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield arrive for a Covid-19 update at Parliament to announce the move from level 4 to level 3 in April 2020. (File photos)

The Director-General of Health did not have the power to make some of the early orders he did to deal with the coronavirus, the Court of Appeal has been told.

In a civil case launched in 2020 Wellington lawyer, Andrew Borrowdale​ claimed early coronavirus restrictions were not legally authorised.

The High Court in Wellington made a declaration that, for the nine days between March 26 and April 3, 2020, the Government’s requirement that New Zealanders stay at home and in their bubbles was justified, but unlawful.

In the court’s decision of August 2020, other parts of the case, which was against the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, and the Attorney-General, were dismissed.

READ MORE:

* Appeal filed over legality of coronavirus lockdown

* Coronavirus: PM's abuse of power during lockdown a warning to us all

* Coronavirus: Government gets lucky as court finds a ‘pretty legal’ lockdown was imposed

* First nine days of lockdown justified but unlawful, court finds



KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington lawyer Andrew Borrowdale’s appeal is being heard at the Court of Appeal starting on Tuesday.

They included a challenge to the way “essential services” were defined, the legality of an order stopping people gathering except with social distancing, requiring people to stay at home isolated or quarantined, and a later restatement that refined those restrictions.

Borrowdale’s appeal against parts of his case that were dismissed began in the Court of Appeal on Tuesday and continues on Wednesday.Borrowdale’s lawyer, Jim Farmer​, QC, told the court the Director-General issued orders not fit to deal with a national lockdown, and he didn’t have the power to make orders of that breadth and scope.

Now it’s a minister who makes the decision and is properly accountable to Parliament, he said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF In case you didn't get the message - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern really wanted you to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Video first published in April 2020.

In May 2020, Parliament passed the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act and that contained the proper powers, he said.

But it was still important to get a decision on the legality of the steps taken at the time, Farmer said.

As part of his case, Borrowdale accepted that in the circumstances, had the coronavirus measures been made lawfully, the restrictions would have been a necessary, reasonable and proportionate response.

But without legal authority the restrictions breached rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Bill of Rights Act, Farmer said.

Junior counsel for Borrowdale, Leo Farmer​, said one of the early orders had been to close all but essential businesses, but they were not defined.

It fell to administrators at the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) to decide which were essential and provided the necessaries of life.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Tim Stephens, for the New Zealand Law Society, said Dr Bloomfield’s role in deciding essential services was not clear.(File photo)

The Law Society was given permission to make submissions on the issues. Its lawyer, Tim Stephens​, said it wasn’t clear whether Bloomfield was seeing a list of recommendations and accepting them, or other people were making the decisions.

No doubt the Minister of Health was “engaging” with what MBIE was doing, but that was not the same as saying it was Bloomfield making the decisions, Stephens said.

Borrowdale took the case in a personal capacity. He has a PhD in law from the University of Cambridge, and was a law lecturer at the University of Canterbury.

He worked as a Parliamentary Counsel until 2015, with a spell as a legislative drafter for the Government of Ireland. He has written or co-written several textbooks on company and commercial law.