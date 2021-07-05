Vaccines seen as key to business survival as years of disruption forecast

The prime minister said Cabinet is considering organising special "green" flights, as they did during the Victoria lockdown, to bring stranded Kiwis home from Australia.

Vaccinations are key to reopening New Zealand amid forecasts of years of Covid-19 travel disruptions, Canterbury business leaders say.

New cases and emerging variants of the virus overseas have already seen the trans-Tasman travel bubble with New South Wales suspended indefinitely, and international musical acts cancel tour plans.

In a recent interview, Government adviser and former Air New Zealand boss Rob Fyfe said businesses should be prepared for years’ of travel disruption.

Fyfe said after earlier optimism he was now “not so sure” that New Zealand’s borders would be open by the end of the year.

RNZ Government Covid-19 business adviser Rob Fyfe believes it is time to look at purpose-built isolation facilities.

Fyfe, who advises the Government on Covid response and economic recovery, said businesses should plan for multiple scenarios.

These could include borders being closed in two or three years’ time if new Covid variants emerged.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Rob Fyfe says businesses must prepare for years of disruption.

Fyfe said recent comments from Helen Clark, who co-chairs the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response set up by the World Health Organisation (WHO), presented a different scenario to a fast recovery.

“She was saying she does not expect life to be back to normal, as we previously knew it, in her lifetime,” Fyfe said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the travel bubble with New South Wales in Australia would not be reopened in the “near-future”. The pause on quarantine-free travel from Queensland would also continue, but would be reviewed.

The suspension of quarantine-free travel with New South Wales was due to end on Tuesday but would continue because of the state’s Covid numbers, Ardern said.

Kylie Klein Nixon Jimmy Barnes has postponed his Kiwi tour because of the uncertainty over border closures.

The past few days had seen two major entertainment acts pull out of concerts in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Australian rocker Jimmy Barnes postponed his Flesh And Blood tour, which had been scheduled for later this week, while British bands Simple Minds and Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark cancelled their joint summer concerts.

Christchurch’s new conference centre Te Pae had already lost some events and rescheduled others, and delayed its opening by 12 months because of the pandemic.

Te Pae general manager Ross Steele said the centre would open in October as intended and had a “solid roster” of events, but an open trans-Tasman border opening was “definitely important for our long-term growth”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson says the vaccination programme will be key to keeping the region’s economy going.

Conferences needed a lead-in time of two years, he said.

“We are hopeful that the vaccination programme will allow for more certainty in the trans-Tasman border the closer we get to opening.”

Te Pae had plans to minimise disruptions in case of alert level changes. Its technical set-up meant the venue could convert to “hybrid events” for remote and in-person delegates, he said.

Leeann Watson, chief executive of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, said the ongoing disruptions would be “incredibly challenging” for local businesses.

Vaccination and investing in technologies such as improved contact tracing were key to keeping the region’s economy going, she said.

“We cannot keep the borders closed forever – we need to open our borders and be mindful of the risks and be prepared.

“We know we are going to have Covid in our environment for years and that it will impact on our travel and border management.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Vaccination is key to reopening borders, business leaders say.

Watson said while the world was now “a very different place”, the earthquakes meant Cantabrians would cope better than most.

“Christchurch businesses have faced a large degree of adversity and uncertainty – that has actually prepared them for this environment.”

Bruce Garrett, who manages The George and The Montreal hotels in central Christchurch and is a former hotel association chairman, said city businesses would fare better than those in regions heavily dependent on international tourists if disruptions dragged on.

Garrett said with New Zealanders travelling more internally, and a third of Christchurch’s hotel rooms booked up for managed isolation and quarantine, business for the rest of the city’s hotels was “not all bad”.

“We’re hanging in there, and we’ll continue to do so. We’ve had to adjust for the past 18 months, we’ve adapted our business to deal with the situation. We’ve streamlined and consolidated.”

He said businesses could not rely on the borders returning to normal quickly, and those expecting them to would be disappointed by recent indications.

Fyfe, in the online interview with recruitment firm Hobson Leavy, said New Zealand’s handling of the pandemic did not guarantee success ahead, and the country still had “a lot of work to do to navigate through this next phase.”

From the information he had seen, vaccines were “absolutely the foundation stone to moving forward as a nation”.

For New Zealand to have any hope of reopening borders, everybody in New Zealand who was eligible to be vaccinated needed to be, he said.