Covid-19: One mariner has Delta variant, second vessel reports crew have flu-like symptoms

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says reports into Covid-19 cases and outbreaks will become more regular and be done in less time.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the first of the two Covid-positive mariners stranded off the coast of Taranaki on a deep sea fishing vessel is infected with the highly infectious Delta variant.

Genome sequencing found no link to any other cases in New Zealand.

The ministry said an All of Government response, led by Customs, has been set up to address the health needs of the crew members and determine the next steps for the vessel.

It’s not yet clear which port the ship will return to. Fifteen of the 20 crew on board would be disembarking and entering into managed isolation and quarantine, this included the two positive cases.

“This will likely be a facility at the port they return to,” the ministry said.

STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced the single-dose Janssen Covid-19 vaccine is now approved for use in New Zealand.

Ross Giblin/Stuff There were no new Covid-19 cases in the community to report on Thursday.

Crew on second ship report flu-like symptoms

Ministry of Health also says a second foreign-owned fishing vessel operating from New Zealand has contacted authorities to say that a number of crew have reported flu-like symptoms.

They are requesting to dock in New Zealand, with the ship having to undergo usual pratique declarations, and the situation to be assessed by the local public health unit, a Ministry of Health statement said.

Pratique declarations were a process to acquire quarantine clearance.

One new case in managed isolation

There was one new imported Covid-19 case in managed isolation on Thursday, and no new community cases, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

The case in MIQ travelled from Russia via the United Arab Emirates and arrived on July 6. They tested positive on day zero and are in an Auckland facility.

There were 41 active cases in New Zealand at the moment. Since the pandemic began, 2408 cases had been confirmed.

On Wednesday, laboratories processed 7011 tests. To date, a total of 2.36 million tests had been processed. The seven-day rolling average is 5693.

So far, 2.89m users had registered with the NZ Covid Tracer app. In the last 24 hours to midday Wednesday, 700,681 scans were recorded.

Travel pause with Australian states

The Government on Wednesday announced it was extending the pause on quarantine-free travel with Queensland and New South Wales.

The Ministry of Health said on Thursday the decision was made following a risk assessment which determined there was still a need to get a better understanding of the developing situation in these states. The public health officials were wanting to understand more about the number and pattern of cases being identified.

“We consider this pause to be prudent while investigations continue and until further test results are returned.”

Special return green flights would be available for those in Queensland and New South Wales from 11.59pm Friday. Passengers travelling on these flights would be required to present a negative pre-departure test taken within 72 hours of departure.