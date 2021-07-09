Green flights from NSW halted due to Covid-19 outbreak in Australian state

Chris Hipkins announces 11th-hour decision to delay flights meant to helped stranded New Zealanders due to growing spread of Covid-19 in New South Wales.

Mercy flights for New Zealanders stuck in the New South Wales lockdown have been cancelled by the Government, less than 12 hours before they were due to begin.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government has decided those travelling from the state would instead be compelled to stay two-weeks in managed isolation, as the Covid-19 outbreak in NSW continues to grow.

Flights for New Zealanders stranded in Queensland would go ahead from Saturday, Hipkins said, as Covid-19 appeared “well contained” in that state.

“No-one wants to see Covid-19 coming into New Zealand, which is why we've made this difficult decision,” Hipkins said, at a hastily-arranged press conference on Friday afternoon.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced a halt to mercy flights for Kiwis stuck in Sydney, during a press conference on Friday.

“For people who have been stuck in New South Wales for some time now, this will be a difficult decision for them. It further delays their ability to return home.”

Hipkins said the Government would provide more detail about how New Zealand citizens and residents could return home in a few days times.

He said it would take officials days to arrange 1000 rooms in the managed isolation facilities, and flights would possibly be available to people from Tuesday at the earliest.

“We had about 500 in the trans-Tasman contingency, and we will for a period of time ... free up more space. That will allow us to bring about 1000 people back from New South Wales, and we'll be working with the airlines to prioritise.

“We will be saying to people who don't have an urgent need to return home, 'Please hold back', so that those who do urgently need to return back to New Zealand can do so.”

Hipkins said there were possible as many as 2500 New Zealanders in New South Wales wanting to return home.

It was the continued escalation of Covid-19 cases in the Australian state that concerned the Government, Hipkins said. Officials began considering the decision late on Thursday.

Another 44 Covid-19 cases were recorded on Friday and the state’s Premier, Gladys Berejiklian, further racheted up lockdown restrictions.

“We saw the premier of New South Wales, in particular, expressing concern that people weren't following the lockdown rules, that their case numbers have continued to escalate over the last few days,” Hipkins said.

“And so, if the lockdown isn't working and the people haven't been following the rules ... then that does add additional risk for us here in New Zealand.”

The Government would not allow “green flights” from New South Wales, that don’t require travellers to enter managed isolation, until the risk in the state was contained, he said.

STUFF A bridal party, including a bagpiper, accidentally became the stars of a last-minute press conference at Parliament.

Hipkins’ press conference, held in front of Parliament’s Grand Hall, happened to be arranged at the same time as Labour Party colleague, Ilam MP Sarah Pallett, was due to be married in the same spot.

As the television cameras rolled, Hipkins was forced to wait as Pallett, accompanied by two bridesmaids, was led into the Grand Hall by bagpipes.

Travel requirements by the state

NSW: The quarantine-free travel pause has been extended indefinitely. Green flights that were scheduled to begin from midnight July 9 have been put on hold due to the outbreak in the state. Return flights from Sydney are expected to begin for NZ residents from July 13. Returnees are required to complete 14 days in MIQ.

Queensland: The quarantine-free travel pause has been extended indefinitely, but Kiwis stuck in these states may travel home from 11.59pm July 9, provided they test negative for Covid in a pre-departure test and sign a declaration that they have not been to a Covid location of interest.

Victoria: Quarantine-free travel is open provided travellers who have been in Australia for more than 72 hours produce a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure.

ACT: Quarantine-free travel is open provided travellers who have been in Australia for more than 72 hours produce a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure.

Tasmania: Quarantine-free travel is open provided travellers who have been in Australia for more than 72 hours produce a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure.

South Australia: Quarantine-free travel is open provided travellers who have been in Australia for more than 72 hours produce a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure.

Northern Territory: Quarantine-free travel will resume from 11.59pm July 9, with travellers who have been there more than 72 hours required to produce a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure.

Western Australia: Quarantine-free travel will resume from 11.59pm July 9, with travellers who have been there more than 72 hours required to produce a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure.