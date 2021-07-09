Live: Green flights from NSW halted due to Covid-19 outbreak in Australian state

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says mercy flights for Kiwis stuck in Sydney’s lockdown are on hold.

The Government became concerned that Covid-19 cases had escalated in New South Wales and people were not following the Australian state’s restrictions, Hipkins said.

New Zealand citizens and residents stranded in New South Wales were due to be allowed to return home on Saturday.

“We won’t be resuming green flights from there until we are confident the risk is contained,” Hipkins said during a press conference on Friday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced a halt to mercy flights for Kiwis stuck in Sydney, during a press conference on Friday.

Another 44 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state on Friday, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian racheted up lockdown restrictions.

Earlier on Friday, Stuff reported that more than 20 people had arrived in the country from Australia without the mandated pre-departure test – including one who had recently been in New South Wales.

Stuff understands Australian border officials have only been checking about one in ten departing passengers for evidence of a pre-departure test, and New Zealand border officials are not checking all passengers for record of such a test.

Hipkins, in a statement, said travellers entering New Zealand without a test were braking the law.

“Checking high numbers of passengers sends a strong signal that travellers are highly likely to be asked for proof, and by not having it they may have to spend the next 14 days in MIQ and be invoiced for their stay.”