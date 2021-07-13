75-year-old fears he will not see daughter again after missing out on three months of MIQ spots in 20 seconds

Bruce Petty, 75, has come to terms with the fact he's lost $2000 on flights to America as he can't get a spot in MIQ when he comes home.

Military historian Bruce Petty tried 20 times a day for two weeks to book a spot in managed isolation ahead of a trip to the US – then looked on helplessly as three months of vacancies disappeared within 20 seconds.

Petty, an American who has called Taranaki home for more than 17 years, said he missed out because of overwhelming demand and high-tech companies snapping up the MIQ vacancies online.

As a result, the 75-year-old, who was to speak at The United States Naval Academy in Maryland, may lose more than $2000 that he has spent on airfares, and the chance to catch up with his army veterinarian daughter Anne-Marie, whom he hasn’t seen in more than two years.

“At my age, I don’t know if it's my last [time seeing her].

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Strict border controls, MIQ won't be 'forever scenario', Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says

* Freelancer offers to find rare MIQ spaces for people desperate to get to NZ

* Cashing in on MIQ: Online business charging desperate returnees more than $350 to secure a spot

* Third party website profiting off MIQ system nearly triples fees to $980 within 24 hours



ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Petty realised he made a ‘mistake’ when all the spots disappeared in less than a minute.

“I hit one wall after another. I have a feeling I’m not going to make it.”

Petty, who is also an author, blames other New Zealanders paying a website operator to secure them a spot in MIQ so they can return home.

On Saturday, Stuff reported how the website MIQ Helpers had nearly tripled its success fee to $980 just 24 hours after its activities first made headlines.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Bruce Petty, 75, has realised he may just have to say goodbye to the $2000 he already spent on flights to America, after missing out on a MIQ spot.

There are other websites and freelancers who are helping Kiwis secure quarantine spots.

“Who are these people, and is what they do legal?” Petty asked.

“Even if legal, how are semi-literate types like me ever going to get into MIQ?”

Days ago, MIQ joint head Megan Main​ told Stuff that people were allowed to pay someone else to monitor the website for them.

However, if people were using software to try to circumvent the system, that was a breach of the terms of use, she said.

“We take this very seriously.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The military historian and author will be fully vaccinated on Wednesday, but doesn't think it will make a difference.

Petty has already paid $2228 for one-way flights, but thought he would rather say goodbye to the money than continue battling to get a spot.

“I’m not religious, but I’m thinking about praying,” he said. “There’s a real possibility I may just have to cancel out.”

Prior to the pandemic, Petty would head overseas about five or six times a year.

He spoke at the naval academy two years ago, then got invited back.

“For somebody in my field, that's a pretty big deal.”

When he came to get his flight, he was told he could not book a return trip until he got an MIQ voucher.

But spots do not usually become available until three months before a flight.

The father-of-three decided to contact Air NZ, who told him he could get a one-way ticket, and then the return flight once he got an MIQ spot.

“It sounded like a good idea, and I was optimistic at the time, not knowing at the time how difficult it would be to get.”

Petty said he quickly learnt that getting a spot was harder than he had anticipated.

“I did my homework – I thought I had it sussed until I realised I didn’t.

“I went to the calendar and there was nothing available. For two weeks, about 20 times a day, I’m hitting the reload button.... waiting for that magic moment.”

Some spots in September, more in October, and all of November became available.

Petty logged into the site, which took about 20 seconds, but by the time he got in they were gone.

“Everything's gone. Not a slot left,” he said. “That’s an awful lot of people.”

Petty is considered heading over and staying with his daughter until he can book a flight back to New Zealand.

However, he admits he is not keen on this idea as he does not know when he could get back.

“I’ll be a man without a country,” he said. “I'd rather just stay here.”