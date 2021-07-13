Woman recovering from major surgery in the US turned down for a spot in MIQ

Glenys Mahoney had surgical mesh implants and is dealing with ongoing debilitating pain. (Video first published in December 2017)

Glenys Mahoney is alone recovering from an eight-hour surgery in the United States but has been turned down for a space in managed isolation less than eight hours before flying home.

Speaking from her St Louis, Missouri, hospital accommodation, Mahoney said she received an email declining her application for a space in managed isolation and qurantine (MIQ) under the emergency allocation process about 3.30pm on Tuesday (10pm US time).

Mahoney, who cannot sit for extended periods and has three open wounds, was extremely distraught and said she had no money to pay for accommodation in the US.

Charlotte Korte, from advocacy group Mesh Downunder, said Mahoney's flights had to be cancelled late on Tuesday to ensure she could rebook them at a later date, at no cost.

An email to Mahoney from the MIQ emergency allocation team said it was not “satisfied that a serious risk exists to your (or your dependent’s) health or safety which requires urgent travel to New Zealand”.

“It’s just wrong, and they could have done this a week ago. I could have put plans in place but to do it less than eight hours before you have to leave is wrong,” Mahoney said.

“It’s not how you treat anybody.”

MIQ joint head Brigadier Rose King said the team was “very sympathetic” to the situations of those applying for emergency MIQ spots, but applicants had to meet the high threshold and most did not.

“We are aware of Ms Mahoney’s situation and are in contact with the appropriate authorities to ensure her health and wellbeing,” she said in a statement.

SUPPLIED Glenys Mahoney and surgeon Dr Dionysios Veronikis after her procedure to have mesh remnants removed.

“Unfortunately, based on the information presented at the time the decision was made, Ms Mahoney did not met the criteria to be granted an emergency allocation. However, if her circumstances have changed, she can reapply.”

Mahoney suffered from severe complications after several mesh devices were implanted to treat pelvic organ prolapse in 2006.

She spent four years saving up $70,000 for the flights and procedure to have all the remaining mesh removed, which could not be done in New Zealand.

In February, she started trying to book an MIQ place that would fit in with available surgery times and flights.

After several months Mahoney was advised by MIQ staff to go ahead with her surgery and flights and apply for an MIQ room under the emergency allocation option.

Mahoney booked her surgery for July 2 and her flight home for July 15 with an Air New Zealand “sky couch” so could lie down for the trip.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Glenys Mahoney spoke publicly about the decade-long pain she's endured for a story in 2017. Mahoney is stuck in the US after she had surgery to remove remaining mesh from her body.

Her emergency MIQ application was initially declined as it was not within 14 days of her first night in MIQ, which would have been July 16.

She applied for an MIQ space on July 1, the day before her eight-hour-long surgery, hoping it would be confirmed well before she was due to fly home.

Despite spending hours every day on the phone and checking the MIQ website she received no response until the day before her flight.

Mahoney said she would have to leave her hospital accommodation on July 14 and be at St Louis airport by 7am for her flight to Los Angeles via Denver.

Her US-based brother supported her after her operation but had to return to his home in Georgia, a 10-hour car drive from St Louis.

Supplied From left Charlotte Korte, Carmel Berry and Patricia Sullivan are the founders of Mesh Down Under - a support and advocacy group for people injured by surgical mesh. Koret says the Government’s treatment of mesh survivor Glenys Mahoney is “cruel”.

Mahoney said she would not be able to tolerate such a long trip as she had three open wounds and was unable to sit for very long.

The St Louis surgeon had removed 95 per cent of the remaining mesh and Mahoney hoped this would enable her to sit without pain, drive, and work again.

Emergency MIQ spots were available “for limited situations which require urgent travel to New Zealand within the next 14 days”, the MIQ website says.

It was a “last resort option and the threshold is extremely high”.

“There is no guarantee that a person who fits within these categories will receive an emergency allocation, as this will depend on the numbers of applicants and available places,” the website says.

Korte said MIQ’s response to Mahoney was cruel.

“For somebody who had to travel to the other side of the world to have her mesh removed because there was no-one in New Zealand to help her to then have to go through this arduous ordeal ... is just not OK.”

She called for more compassion from the Government for people overseas with medical emergencies.

“It’s very different to somebody going on holiday and wanting a spot.”

Mahoney had already been through a traumatic ordeal with her mesh surgeries, Korte said.

“To put her through this, it’s just cruel.”

Mahoney had 12 operations in New Zealand to correct the original 2006 surgery and reduce her pain, but surgeons were not able to remove all the mesh.

Two specialists had confirmed no-one in New Zealand could do the surgery.

ACC had accepted her claim for a treatment injury but declined to cover the procedure in the US.

She had been declared medically unfit to work in two previous professions – radiology and oncology research – because of her surgical mesh complications.