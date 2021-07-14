Covid-19: MIQ neighbours unfazed by mariners' presence

The Viking Bay fishing vessel is at port in Wellington with most of the 20 crew testing positive for Covid-19.

An Englishman who is staying in the same Wellington managed isolation hotel as the 13 mariners with the highly contagious Delta strain of Covid-19 has nothing but praise for the quarantine arrangements.

“I can’t fault it in the slightest,” he said.

The man, who has moved to New Zealand with his Kiwi partner from Germany and who asked not to be named, said the officials at the Grand Mercure had kept them “fully abreast of everything”.

They were staying several floors away from where the sailors were, were using a different lift and were being checked by a different health team to the mariners.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Viking Bay arrived in Wellington on Monday.

The key change for him and his partner had been the space for their exercise regime – one floor of the underground car park was now reserved for the sailors and one floor for everyone else.

“You wouldn’t even know they are here to be honest, except for the smaller amount of exercise space,” he said.

Even the fact there was a shared ventilation system in the Grand Mercure did not perturb the man. “It’s the windy city. There’s always a breeze blowing.”

Earlier government officials confirmed that all people in the Wellington hotel shared a ventilation system and only the ten most infectious of the 15 cases – 13 of them the Delta variant – have a particulate absorbing filter on their ventilation systems.

“We know the Delta variant is more difficult to contain,” University of Auckland microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles said. Extra precaution was required including making sure ventilation systems could not carry virus particles to areas of the hotel where uninfected people were, she said.

Spanish-owned deep sea fishing vessel Viking Bay docked in Wellington on Monday. The confirmed two cases on board grew to 15 – and possibly 16 – this week and on Wednesday it was confirmed that 13 of them had the Delta variant of the virus.

Experts have previously said that Covid-19 can potentially spread through ventilation systems via microdroplets – or aerosols – that can hover in the air and survive for hours.

The Delta strain, which originated in India, has been suspected of infecting people 20 metres apart and has been estimated to be 60 per cent more infectious than the Alpha variant that swept across the United Kingdom and twice as infectious as the original strain that originated in Wuhan.

Managed Isolation and Quarantine brigadier Rose King on Wednesday confirmed the Grand Mercure on The Terrace, where the mariners were going through quarantine, shared a ventilation system but said measures were in place to stop the virus spreading.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The Grand Mercure in Wellington, where the mariners are staying.

This included having the quarantine areas on separate floors from the rest of the guests. Those in quarantine had their own areas for fresh air and smoking. They also had their own lift to travel in.

“There are no other returnees on the floors immediately above or below the mariners,” King said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Expert Siouxsie Wiles says the Delta strain is harder to contain.

Those with the most-infectious cases had gone into the 10 rooms with special filters on the ventilation. This meant that some with Covid-19, including with the Delta variant, did not have the filters.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday confirmed 13 of them had the Delta version of Covid-19. The 12 new cases were genomically linked while the 13th – which was previously confirmed – appeared to be unrelated.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Viking Bay fishing vessel arrived to Queens Wharf in Wellington on Monday with at least 15 crew with Covid-19.

The Ministry on Wednesday said a 16th crew member was taken to quarantine after becoming unwell. Four remained on board the ship.

Wellington City Council had become involved with the ship, helping deal with two problems.

Spokesman Richard MacLean said a valve beneath sea level had been left open which meant seawater was entering the ship. It was not at risk of sinking.

The ship usually sent a diver down to plug the hole – which was meant to be there – but with so many crew in quarantine it had nobody to do it. The council organised a diver to plug the hole.

A sucker truck operator, in full protection gear, was also bought in to suck the wastewater out of the ship.

Meanwhile, Customs maritime group manager Stephen Waugh on Wednesday morning confirmed that plans were still being made for what would happen if the crew still on board the Viking Bay, who had initially tested negative for the virus, became infected.

Seafood NZ chief executive Jeremy Helson confirmed the Viking Bay was not a New Zealand owned or flagged ship and was therefore not allowed to fish in New Zealand waters, which extended 200 nautical miles off the coastline.

- Additional reporting by Kim Griggs