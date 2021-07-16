Speedier Covid-19 vaccination roll-out urged for retirement village residents

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces the first mass vaccination event in New Zealand, to be held in Manukau, Auckland.

They may be classified as Group 2 and 3 under the country’s Covid-19 vaccination roll-out, but some aged care residents – including retirement villages and care facilities – are yet to receive their jabs.

Regional variations have been likened to a post-code lottery by Aged Care Association chief executive Simon Wallace​. Care home residents in the Nelson-Marlborough region had been fully vaccinated by the end of April, while regions like Taranaki “had barely started”.

Wallace​ said “just about all of the 40,000 residents that live in care homes” have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, he had heard “from a handful care homes where the vaccination programme [had] not started”.

SUPPLIED Summerset on the Coast resident Maisie Lund, 101, shares a moment with therapist Natalie Fulton after being the first Wellington region aged-care resident to receive a Covid-19 vaccination.

“I am concerned that’s the case ... because people who are living in care homes are in group 2 and are one of the most vulnerable cohorts of our population.

READ MORE:

* Taxi driver inundated with Covid vaccine questions

* Resident, who is 101, gets Covid-19 vaccine as rollout occurs at aged care facilities in Wellington region

* Top of the south 'setting benchmark' for Covid vaccinations in rest homes



Care home residents and staff were in group 2, but many living in retirement villages – which were often based in the same complexes as care homes – were group 3.

“It is important where a retirement village is co-located with care facilities, that those people are vaccinated as soon as possible as well. That needs to be happening quite quickly,” Wallace said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Residents are moved by ambulance from the Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital in Christchurch after a coronavirus outbreak. First published April 2020.

The susceptibility of rest home residents to Covid-19 was highlighted at Christchurch’s Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital where 12 deaths were recorded last year, making it the country’s deadliest cluster.

Ministry of Health Covid-19 vaccination operations group manager Astrid Koornneef​ said all aged care residential facilities in the Capital & Coast District Health Board area had completed their vaccination programmes, but this didn’t include people living independently in retirement villages.

Aged care provider Summerset said 757 independent residents living in its four villages in Aotea, Kenepuru, Trentham and Paraparaumu – in Group 3 – wouldn’t receive their vaccinations until later this month. While 21 per cent of its Wellington region care centre residents and 25 per cent of staff hadn’t been vaccinated, some couldn’t be due to “health reasons”.

Residents in a Wairarapa dementia unit hadn’t been vaccinated, with health board spokeswoman Anna Cardno putting it down to the “complexities that naturally accompany a dementia cohort”.

While Waikanae’s Charles Fleming Retirement Village’s care centre residents were vaccinated in May, its retirement village residents had their jabs delayed due to supply issues, Ryman corporate affairs manager David King confirmed.

“Holes” in the aged care roll-out were labelled by ACT Party deputy leader Brooke van Velden​ as “unacceptable” given the risk Covid-19 posed to this vulnerable population.

Supplied Aged Care Association chief executive Simon Wallace says it’s important those living in retirement villages alongside care facilities are vaccinated as soon as possible. (File photo)

”The Government has said that those over 65 should be the first to be vaccinated, but we’re seeing that people who live in retirement villages are having their vaccinations postponed.

“I don’t think it’s right that we’re asking people to get vaccinated, yet the vaccine roll-out to over 65s are unavailable ... it’s clear that the Government hasn’t rolled out the vaccine well, but it’s also been too slow and there are too many holes,” van Velden said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT Party deputy leader Brooke van Velden is calling out the Government for “holes" in the vaccine roll-out to those in aged care. (File photo)

All health boards were working to capture remaining group 2 people across all age groups, with almost 330,000 people fully vaccinated nationwide already, Koornneef said.

More than 148,000 group 3 members have received both jabs, with the remainder set to receive an invitation by the end of July.

“Because this is a large group of more than 1 million people, it will take some time to administer vaccines to everyone which is why we strongly encourage everyone to be patient and wait their turn.

“As with all groups, once it’s your turn, you can be vaccinated at any time, there is no cut off, and there is enough vaccine for everyone,” Koornneff said.