Ship carrying confirmed Covid-19 cases to dock at Christchurch port

The crew of fishing vessel, Playa Zahara have all been tested for Covid-19 with 15 of the 18 crew members having recently suffered flu-like symptoms.

A ship carrying 18 people – 16 of whom have Covid-19 – is heading south to Lyttelton Port in Christchurch, where it is expected to dock on Friday morning.

The ship is the Spanish fishing vessel, Playa Zahara, which has been moored offshore in Taranaki this week.

Fifteen of the crew had recently experienced flu-like symptoms and all 18 crew were tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday that 16 of the tests were positive. It is not clear which variant the crew has.

The public health risk from the results is considered to be low, the ministry added.

A decision was made on Wednesday night to send the ship south to Christchurch because it was unable to berth in Taranaki.

Authorities in Christchurch are now prepping for the ship’s arrival. There are six MIQ facilities in the city.

Decisions are still to be made about whether the crew quarantine on the ship or in MIQ.

The ship was heading to Lyttelton to get the “appropriate level of support”, health ministry said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The Playa Zahara fishing vessel, right, has 18 people onboard and 15 of them have recently experienced flu-like symptoms.

Genome sequencing is underway and the ship's agent and its crew were cooperating with officials.

According to MarineTraffic.com, the ship has already departed the port in New Plymouth and is heading south. It is making its way around the Taranaki coastline.

Lyttelton Port said it could not provide any information and directed all comment to Customs.

The ship briefly docked at Port Taranaki on Tuesday for the testing to happen. It was moored offshore while awaiting the results. The ship was initially heading to Taranaki for a scheduled crew change.

Port Taranaki chief executive Guy Roper said on Tuesday if there were positive cases on the ship, he expected the vessel would head to a port where there were managed isolation facilities close by.

The ship had been at sea for more than three weeks and the crew had not been in contact with anyone else since, he said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The Playa Zahara docked in Taranaki for Covid-19 testing earlier this week.

Taranaki DHB medical officer of health Jonathan Jarman also said earlier this week there needed to be certainty about the flu-like illness on the vessel.

This comes after 15 mariners from another ship, the fishing vessel Viking Bay, tested positive for Covid-19.

The ship docked in Wellington on Monday, with just two confirmed cases at the time. A further 13 positive cases were later confirmed.

The 15 mariners have since entered Wellington managed isolation and quarantine facility the Grand Mercure.

Thirteen of these mariners have the highly-infectious delta variant. Five other mariners from the Viking Bay who initially tested negative remained quarantined on their vessel.