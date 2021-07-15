Covid-19: Four crew members remaining on fishing vessel Viking Bay to undergo day 3 test today

The Viking Bay fishing vessel is at port in Wellington with most of the 20 crew testing positive for Covid-19.

The remaining four crew members of fishing vessel Viking Bay will undergo a second Covid-19 test today.

So far 16 of the 20 crew members are in MIQ at Grand Mercure in Wellington.

Fifteen have tested positive for Covid-19, and one, who was transferred to MIQ on Tuesday night after becoming unwell, has now returned a second negative test.

Thirteen have the highly-infectious Delta variant.

The four remaining crew members, who remain aboard the Spanish-owned deep-sea fishing vessel which docked at Queens Wharf on Monday, will undergo a second test today.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Fifteen of the 20 crew members from fishing vessel Viking Bay have tested positive for Covid-19.

Another Spanish fishing vessel carrying crew members of Covid-19, Playa Zahara, is expected to dock at Christchurch's Lyttelton Port on Friday morning.

Sixteen of the 18 crew tested positive after swabs were taken in Taranaki, where the ship had been moored offshore this week, following reports of a flu-like illness on board.

As with the Viking Bay vessel earlier this week, the public health risk from the new results is considered to be low, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.