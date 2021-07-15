Covid-19: Kiwis 'relieved' to make it home ahead of Melbourne lockdown

Travellers arrive at Christchurch Airport from Melbourne - just hours before rumours of a possible snap lockdown in the Australian city came to light.

Kiwis are thankful they made it home from Melbourne as Covid-19 cases in the area start to spike.

It has been confirmed the Australian state of Victoria, which recorded two new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 on Thursday and 10 new cases on Wednesday, will enter a snap lockdown from 12am on Friday (Australian time).

The announcement comes after New Zealand’s Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said that quarantine-free travel from Victoria to New Zealand will be paused from 1.59am on Friday.

The pause will run for at least four days and be reviewed on Monday, Hipkins said in a statement on Thursday evening.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 Australia: Melbourne bracing for snap lockdown

* Covid-19 Australia: Victoria records two new cases, Queensland has three

* Covid-19 NZ: Five new cases in managed isolation, none in the community



ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Olivia Watts and her hula hoops arrive at Christchurch Airport on Thursday, before a possible snap lockdown in Melbourne is mooted.

Professional hula hooper Olivia Watts was on one of a handful of flights touching down in Christchurch on Thursday before rumours of the new lockdown came to light.

Watts said she had changed her flights, so she could touch down in Christchurch a day earlier.

“My flight was actually for [Friday], but then I saw that recommendation from the New Zealand government to come back if you could.”

The performer had lived in Melbourne for 10 years, before last year’s Covid-19 lockdown forced her to move home to Christchurch.

She had been taking advantage of the quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia to go back and visit friends, but said she was prepared for the worst.

“It cost about $600 to get my flights moved forward, [but] I had money earmarked for this just in case.

RNZ Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says he is waiting on health officials who are talking to colleagues in Victoria, which recorded seven community Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. (First published July 14, 2021)

“It wasn’t too bad, I was able to just book in... If I’d waited too long, it might not have been so easy.”

Watts said Melbourne locals really only started getting concerned about the latest spike in cases on Wednesday.

“I’m really glad I got back when I did, I’m relieved to be home.”

Christchurch local Kate White, who was in Melbourne for her sister’s long-delayed wedding, was also relieved to be home.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Kate White returned to New Zealand after a wedding in Australia.

“They shifted back my flight anyway, so it’s [been] a shorter time delay. I was supposed to go home via Sydney, so things have been changed.”

She said she felt lucky to get back when she did.

“I think it was perfect timing. The stakes were a bit higher as the news was coming out over in Melbourne, so I was inclined to do less in Melbourne as the cases increased.”

White said she stayed in the central city near Southern Cross station, and even with cases of Covid-19 starting to climb, locals were “pretty chill”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Arrivals from Melbourne at Christchurch Airport on Thursday. Jeanie Ng greets loved ones.

“Most people mask up, and they check in, so it wasn’t a big deal. All the hotspots were outside the city originally, so [it was] pretty OK. I’m just happy to get out.”

The looming threat of a possible travel bubble suspension was not enough to put off keen Victorians who had made travel plans months in advance.

Melburnian​ Ian Campbell landed in Christchurch on Thursday for a three-week trip to see his grandchildren.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Ian Campbell, left, arrives in Christchurch from Melbourne on Thursday to see his grandchildren.

“We came by arrangement [for] some birthdays and things like that. Coincidence really.

“We did have a cancelled flight before [in May]. We were hoping to be here when my son had an operation. We couldn’t get here, so we took the first one we could.”

New Zealand’s travel bubble with New South Wales was already on hold after a major Covid-19 outbreak of more than 700 cases in Sydney, which had caused two deaths.

The New Zealand Government decided to pay for managed isolation for Kiwis who became stranded in the Australian state, with the first repatriation flights taking off on Tuesday.