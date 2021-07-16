Covid-19 NZ: Five new cases in MIQ, none in the community

There are five new imported Covid-19 cases in managed isolation and no new community cases, the Ministry of Health confirms.

The Covid-positive international arrivals travelled to New Zealand from Indonesia via Singapore on July 9, direct from Fiji on July 12, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) direct on July 14, and from the United Kingdom via the UAE on July 14.

The ministry didn’t have travel details for the fifth case, who arrived on July 15.

All were located at Auckland quarantine facilities.

The arrival from Indonesia tested positive on day five, which was a re-test after the day three result came back indeterminate. The Fiji case tested positive on day three, while those from the UAE and UK tested positive during day zero routine testing. The traveller with an unknown history tested positive from a day zero point of entry test.

In addition to the new cases, four new historical cases had been confirmed in managed isolation, and a previously reported case from July 11 was reclassified as historical.

The new historical cases travelled from India via Qatar on July 9, two travelled from Russia via the UAE on July 6, and the last came from the Philippines via Singapore on July 13. The first three were in an Auckland MIQ facility, the last arrival was in Hamilton. All were picked up during routine day zero, one or three testing.

These cases took the active case count to 48. Six cases had been marked as recovered.

The seven-day rolling average of cases at the border was five.

On Thursday, laboratories processed 6070 tests, taking the national count to 2.38 million.

The Ministry of Health had recorded 2.89m registered users on the NZ Covid Tracer app. On Thursday, 692,781 poster scans were recorded.

The ministry continued to promote widespread use of the tracking app.

“The more we all scan, the safer we’ll all be. The data is stored on your phone until you choose to share it. Your efforts to scan in are helping New Zealand’s response to Covid-19.”

Viking Bay, Playa Zahara update

Four crew members of the Viking Bay fishing vessel remained on board in quarantine at Wellington’s Queen’s Wharf, the ministry confirmed. These crew members would continue to be tested.

The other 16 crew members were still being held at the Grand Mecure managed quarantine facility in the capital.

The Viking Bay fishing vessel remained docked at Wellington's Queen's Wharf with four crew members on board quarantining.

A crew member who was transferred from the vessel to the facility on Tuesday night after falling ill had since returned two negative tests.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed 13 of the crew aboard the Playa Zahara vessel – including two who tested negative prior to departure and after spending two days in MIQ on arrival on June 18 – would be transferred to a Christchurch quarantine facility on arrival at Lyttelton Port. Five crew would remain on board.

Whole genome sequencing was underway.

For security reasons, the timing of the ship’s arrival wasn’t being disclosed.