Full coverage: Jacinda Ardern announces trans-Tasman travel bubble will close for 8 weeks
Georgia Forrester, Michael Daly and Caron Copek16:20, Jul 23 2021
STUFF
The continuing spread of the Covid-19 delta variant in Australia has led the government to pause all quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield gave a live update. Quarantine-free travel with Australia to be suspended for at least eight weeks.