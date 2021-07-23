Desperate Kiwis abroad watching Australian repatriation efforts with frustration

The continuing spread of the Covid-19 delta variant in Australia has led the government to pause all quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel.

Expats desperate to get home from countries beyond Australia are asking for the same support and options Kiwis across the Tasman are receiving.

On Friday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a two-month pause of the trans-Tasman travel bubble, with the Government working closely with airlines to ensure enough flights are available in the next seven days, before passengers are required to enter a managed isolation facility (MIQ).

But expats navigating the saturated MIQ booking system and difficulties with travel restrictions believe the Government should be doing more to help them come home.

Stuff spoke to a desperate Canterbury family trying to return from Indonesia.

The family did not want to be named because of the danger around speaking publicly in the country, but said they had been stuck overseas without significant support.

Achmad Ibrahim/AP Workers in protective gear lower a coffin of a Covid-19 victim to a grave for burial at the Cipenjo Cemetery in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia.

Having moved to Indonesia and invested their life savings in a business, the family had hoped Covid-19 would “blow over”, but as it spread throughout the country they were severely financially impacted and planned to come home.

Al Jazeera reported on Monday Indonesia had its highest daily death toll – 1338 – overtaking India’s record for daily case numbers and Brazil’s record for highest number of daily deaths.

Experts have warned the figures were probably undercounted because testing for Covid-19 is low.

For the Canterbury family, the situation in Indonesia seems like a never ending roller coaster.

Family spokesperson Harriot (not her real name) said thousands of businesses had closed, people were starving with no help with utility bills or vehicle payments, and riots were happening. The was no government support, she said.

Foreigners were being taken to deportation centres for not wearing their masks correctly.

“We are not afraid of being here due to Covid-19. We are afraid of what the officials will do to us and how we can continue to feed our family.”

Harriot said her family and other Kiwis in the same situation were being forced by both the Indonesian and New Zealand governments to “go it alone”.

“And try to keep ourselves safe fed and alive.”

Dita Alangkara/AP People are silhouetted against the sky as they line up to get the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

With Indonesia blacklisted from transiting through the only countries that offered flights to get them home, the family were stuck.

Watching the New Zealand government’s response to repatriating Kiwis from afar after the closure of the trans-Tasman bubble was difficult for Harriot, who wants more support and options put forward to help families like hers to come home.

“We understand how difficult things are everywhere, but there should be at least even one option for us.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tells Kiwis in Australia to come home now, as the trans-Tasman bubble shuts.

Harriot believed having a government-appointed support person checking on families and providing updates on travel conditions would be beneficial.

MIQ facilities also needed to be reviewed, so they were made available in conjunction with booking flights, she said.

The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which runs MIQ, was looking at options to improve the system, joint head of MIQ Megan Main previously said.

They were considering a lottery system and waitlists, but the latter presented various problems.

“One of the challenges of the waitlist is it pushes the problem further up the pipeline,” Main said.