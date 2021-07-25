No new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, but long queues for testing in New Plymouth after virus found in district's wastewater

There was a big increase in people wanting to get tested in New Plymouth on Sunday, after Covid-19 had been detected in the district’s wastewater.

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community, The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

However, there were long queues for tests at Taranaki Base Hospital after analysis of the district’s wastewater saw two positive results announced on Friday night.

The Ministry said it was pleased at the response to a call for testing in New Plymouth.

Testing numbers for Taranaki will be provided on Monday.

Results are also expected on Monday from further and wider wastewater sampling carried out over the weekend in Taranaki, the Ministry said.

There are two new positive cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation facilities and two new historical cases aboard the ship the Playa Zahara.

Nineteen previously reported cases have now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 58 – all in managed isolation.

In order to determine whether there are any undetected cases, the Ministry is recommending anyone in Taranaki, or who has visited recently, and who has symptoms, to get tested.

The Ministry is also recommending any recent arrivals from Australia, who have symptoms, to also get tested, and anyone who has recently been in Australia who is now in Taranaki to get tested even if they don’t have symptoms.

On Sunday, the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) posted on Facebook that its weekend centres –Medicross in New Plymouth, Taranaki Base Hospital, and Hāwera Hospital – have seen an increase in phone calls and demand for testing.

The DHB asked people be patient while testing staff do their best to get through everyone.

Additional testing capacity has been stepped up in New Plymouth to support potential demand.

The DHB said it might not be able to answer all phone calls on Sunday, so people with symptoms, or who have recently travelled to Australia, were welcome to come along to one of the testing centres and wait to be seen.

People who have recently been in Australia should continue to check the State websites as new locations of interest continue to be identified, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

While mariners aboard the covid-case vessels Playa Zahara and Viking Bay recently docked at Port Taranaki, in New Plymouth, the dates of their brief visits, and the activity of the crew, do not appear to be a factor in these wastewater detections, the ministry said.

‘’Additional testing is being carried out for a small number of port workers and nurses, who have been in possible contact with the mariners. All test results to date are negative with two results pending.’’

People who currently have any cold or flu-like symptoms are encouraged to contact Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice on getting a test, Taranaki DHB Incident Management Team incident controller Becky Jenkins said.

‘’Testing advice for the wider community remains the same, if people do get symptoms please stay home. call Healthline. Get tested.

‘’There’s no room for complacency Taranaki, let’s all keep doing our bit to keep our community safe from Covid-19 by remaining vigilant.’’