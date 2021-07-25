Two new historical Covid-19 cases found on Christchurch-docked ship

The Playa Zahara, a fishing vessel carrying crew members with Covid-19, docks at Lyttelton Port in Christchurch.

Crew from a fishing boat that docked in Christchurch have recovered from Covid-19 and are back on their ship after a short stay in managed isolation.

Sixteen of the 18 crew from the Spanish-flagged Playa Zahara fishing vessel tested positive for the virus before arriving at Lyttelton Port last weekend.

Thirteen crew members were initially transferred to the quarantine wing of the Sudima Hotel near Christchurch Airport, but the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday were back on board.

One crew member, also recovered, had left the country to return home.

In Sunday’s Covid-19 update, the ministry reported two new historical cases from crew members.

Health and border authorities were continuing to manage the situation around the Mattina, currently stationed in Bluff, the ministry said.

Fifteen crewmembers had tested positive for Covid-19 onboard. On Thursday evening, the ministry confirmed genome sequencing had revealed the crew were carrying the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19.

Five crew, who tested negative, had been transferred to managed isolation facilities onshore.

The remainder remained isolated on board the vessel to keep it running, the ministry said.

They would not have direct contact with any port staff while maintaining these functions.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The Playa Zahara fishing ship docked in Lyttelton Port. Some crew were taken to an MIQ facility in Christchurch as they had Covid-19.

“These plans have been put in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the negative crew members at the same time as the health and wellbeing of members of the community.

“In both instances, the public health risk to the community has been deemed low.”

Further north, 10 crew members were now quarantined onboard the Viking Bay fishing boat, docked at Queens Wharf in Wellington.

They were transferred back from a managed isolation facility in Wellington once it had been deemed safe.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Crew members aboard the Mattina container ship who have tested positive for Covid-19 will remain in isolation on the vessel while it's docked at South Port in Bluff.

Another 10 crew members remained in isolation onshore.

Stuff last week reported the mariners on the Playa Zahara did not legally have to pay any managed isolation and quarantine costs – although health officials were talking to the shipping company about a contribution.

A normal stay in quarantine for 13 people in separate rooms would cost $71,760, according to the current charges for MIQ.

Six of the Playa Zahara mariners had the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 and investigations were ongoing to determine exactly how the group caught the virus.