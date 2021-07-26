Covid-19: Infected Filipino and Ukrainian crew in good spirits aboard the Mattina

South Port and the Sailors’ Society of New Zealand have made WiFi available to the crew isolating aboard the Mattina, in Bluff, to help them keep in contact with their families back home.

The Filipino and Ukrainian crew members aboard the Mattina container ship, quarantined in Bluff, are in good spirits, a representative for the ship’s owners says.

Sixteen crew members are isolating on the ship in South Port and five are ashore after 15 of its 21 members tested positive for Covid-19.

The ship arrived in New Zealand on July 18 and was scheduled to leave the port to deliver imported goods to other ports in New Zealand on July 20.

It has been held back until its crew are cleared by health officials.

Zeaborn Ship Management spokesperson Andrew Leahy, who was acting on behalf of the ship’s owners, said the group were still waiting for confirmation to hear when the vessel could leave.

In the meantime, health officials were checking on the crew daily and doing regular temperature checks, he said, while the ships existing Covid-19 outbreak management protocols were being followed to minimise the risk of further transmission.

Health wise, the crew were faring well, he said, adding that their family had been notified about the situation and were being kept informed of any new developments.

Two of the infected mariners were taken to Southland Hospital for assessment on Wednesday, but did not need to be admitted and were returned to the ship.

The five crew members who tested negative for the virus were taken to a managed isolation facility in Christchurch on Friday, while the captain, who also tested negative, was isolating in nearby accommodation provided by the Southern District Health Board, so he could remain close to the ship, in case of an emergency.

A seafarer who tested positive in an antigen test but not Covid-19 positive in a PCR test also remained onboard, Leahy said.

He was full of praise for the co-operation from the New Zealand Government.

“We will continue to co-operate fully with the New Zealand Health authorities under their approved quarantine plan and are guided by them in terms of the timeframe for isolation and further Covid-19 testing to confirm an end date for quarantine.”

The Sailors’ Society of New Zealand is making arrangements to deliver welfare packages to the crew this week, in addition to care packages already delivered by members of the community.

Supplied Sailors’ Society of New Zealand Chaplain Aaron Ironside is arranging care packages for the crew members quarantining aboard the Mattina.

Working with South Port, the society has arranged to get a small, mobile WiFi unit onto the ship, so the crew can keep in contact with their families back home.

The society’s Chaplain Aaron Ironside said this was a service generally offered to mariners who were unable to disembark under travel restrictions, but was a little trickier to pull off for the Mattina, which was currently fenced off at South Port.

He was hopeful that the package, which would include treats, multivitamins, and games, if possible, would let the crew know someone was thinking of them.

“Normally when you're sick, your family will bring you something nice,” Ironside said.

“Really, it's the thought that will be the most meaningful to them.”

Last week, South Port said the next vessel scheduled to stop at its container berth was due to arrive on the evening of July 31.

Chief executive Nigel Gear said Monday that the next container ship would now be arriving on August 2.

South Port was working on a plan with health authorities for what would happen if the Mattina was not cleared to leave by then, he said.

The quarantine exclusion zone set up around the ship has had minimal impact on the port's activities, he said.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said every safety precaution was being taken to ensure the public health risk, which has been deemed low, remains that way.