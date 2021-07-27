Covid-19: Mariners have to pick up some of MIQ tab but taxpayers will pay difference

The Viking Bay fishing vessel is at port in Wellington with most of the 20 crew testing positive for Covid-19.

The Government can now charge overseas mariners in New Zealand with Covid-19 for some of the cost of their stay in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) – but the public will still pick up a significant part.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently asked for legal advice on whether she could stop foreign fishing vessels changing crews in New Zealand, as was the case with the Viking Bay in Wellington and Playa Zahara in Lyttelton, both which had infected crew.

Container ship Mattina is quarantined in Bluff with 15 infected crew aboard while five crew who tested negative were doing MIQ on shore.

It was previously reported that fishing crews in New Zealand did not legally have to pay for quarantine costs.

Ministry of Health chief legal advisor Phil Knipe​ on Tuesday said the ministry had now clarified with shipping agents that mariners could be charged.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Viking Bay fishing vessel arrived at Queens Wharf in Wellington, where the crew was tested for Covid-19.

They were liable for the “lower” MIQ fee of $3100 per person because they had entered New Zealand in accordance with immigration rules.

That is the same basic rate for many New Zealanders coming into the country but, according to the MIQ team, the real cost of a managed isolation stay is $5520 for accommodation, food, transport, and other operation costs. It does not include costs incurred by the likes of Aviation Security, the Ministry of Health, the Defence Force, and police.

The Ministry of Health has been asked whether any of the additional costs for the Viking Bay would be covered by public money.

The Viking Bay docked in Wellington a little more than two weeks ago with two confirmed cases aboard. That number soon grew to 18, out of 20 crew, who tested positive, many with the highly contagious Delta variant. The two others were treated as close contacts.

Most served their quarantine at the Grand Mercure, but a small number stayed aboard the vessel, at Queens Wharf, with some joining them during the weekend and since.

The Ministry of Health has now confirmed those who tested positive earlier were not required to return a negative test if it had been 10 days since the onset of symptoms and they had no symptoms for 72 hours.

Eleven of the 15 in MIQ at the Grand Mercure had met that criteria and returned to the Viking Bay. It was likely that the final one would meet the criteria on Saturday.

Two close contacts could not be released back to the vessel until it was deep cleaned. The ship would then be released from quarantine.

Many, though not all, New Zealanders coming into the country do have to pay for their managed isolation and quarantine costs, as do non-New Zealanders coming into the country as critical workers.