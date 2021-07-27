Covid-19 vaccine distribution hub opens in Christchurch as rollout ramps up

This plane arrived in Christchurch on Tuesday with about 180,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

A dedicated vaccine distribution centre has opened in Christchurch, allowing doses to be flown directly in to New Zealand's second largest city.

Acting Minister for Covid-19 Response Ayesha Verrall​ said in a statement about 180,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were flown directly to Christchurch on Tuesday – from Brussels, Belgium via Auckland.

“This new distribution centre is an important asset for the national rollout,” Verrall said.

“It allows us to store and repack the vaccine and dispatch it out to vaccination centres without delay.”

Plans for the centre have been in the works for over three months. It opened on Tuesday to coincide with the scaling up of the vaccine rollout.

From Wednesday, people aged over 60 in group 4, the final vaccine group, will be able to book an appointment online.

Verrall said efficient distribution of the vaccine was a key component to the success of the country’s vaccination programme, which aimed to have everyone vaccinated by the end of the year.

The centre in Christchurch would serve as a hub for the South Island and Verrall said it would make logistics and distribution chains more effective and resilient.

“It mitigates the risk of delays caused by bad weather or other events that could potentially disrupt our transport.”

The latest vaccination data released by the health ministry showed that, as of July 20, just 179,172 of the 1.7 million Kiwis in group 3 had received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Nearly 30 per cent of those in group 2 have not yet received their second dose.