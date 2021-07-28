Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gets second Covid jab in Hamilton

Jacinda Ardern got her second Covid-19 vaccine in front of a crowd of media at Te Awa, The Base, on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s leader is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern got her second Covid shot on Wednesday – the day the vaccine rollout was extended to the first slice of the general population.

Ardern delivered the daily Covid update in Hamilton just before her second jab at a community vaccination centre at The Base, in Hamilton.

There were no nerves as reporters and photographers crowded around her for the vaccination, she said, and her first vaccine had simply left her with a “dead arm”.

“That’s hardly a tradeoff when we think about what protection it provides,” she said.

The centre at The Base is Waikato’s largest and has been operating for a little over a week.

About 5000 people were vaccinated there in the six days to Monday, the Waikato District Health Board said.

This week, the plan is to do 1000 vaccinations a day.

Tom Lee/Stuff PM Jacinda Ardern got her second Covid shot at Waikato’s biggest community vaccination centre, at The Base in Hamilton.

The latest phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout moves into the general population – group 4 – which represents about 2 million people.

Those aged 60 and over can now book vaccinations, and those aged 55 and over will follow from August 11, the prime minister has previously said.

However, there have been warnings it could be a while before the general public gets the shots.

Vaccinations can be booked online, which is said to be the quickest method.

People who prefer to book by phone can call 0800 28 29 26.

The Government warns lines may be busy and, once answered, booking will take about 15 minutes.

Group 4 estimated vaccine rollout schedule

July 28: People aged 60 and over

August 11: People aged 55 and over

Mid to late August: People aged 45 and over

Mid to late September: People aged 35 and over

October: People aged 16 and over

Source: COVID-19: The vaccine rollout, Ministry of Health