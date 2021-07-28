'To live is to get vaccinated': Māori and Pasifika urged to get Covid-19 vaccine

Bookings for Covid-19 vaccines opened to a new cohort of people on Wednesday, despite only 20 per cent of group 3 getting at least one dose so far.

Some public health commentators have called for a pause on the roll-out to the final group to ensure those in group 3 – people aged over 65 and/or with chronic health conditions – were not disadvantaged.

In Canterbury – which had an estimated 170,000 people in group 3 – 35,378 people (20 per cent) had received one or two doses of the vaccine by Tuesday.

The roll-out to the new cohort – those aged over 60 in group 4 – came as The Maui Clinic​ opened in a shopping mall in west Christchurch on Wednesday, becoming the 10th vaccine clinic in the city.

READ MORE:

* Terminally ill man waiting for Covid-19 vaccine can't take up 'very kind' offers

* Call to cap trans-Tasman arrivals as Māori vaccine rates lag

* Last surviving Māori Battalion member gives vaccination push a shot in the arm



The clinic was a collaboration between Māori and Pacific healthcare providers and Life Pharmacy Hornby, and organisers hoped it would reflect the area's cultural diversity.

“In the bigger picture we are supporting all people to get vaccinated ... at a local level we really want to support the diverse, ethnic community in this part of Christchurch to feel welcome and supported to access the vaccine,” Te Puawaitanga ki Ōtautahi general manager Alison Bourn​ said.

Māori leader Dame Aroha Rewiti-Crofts​ led a karakia and waiata before the doors opened to the public. She said the clinic would help the community survive “global germ warfare”.

“It is now up to us to make sure our community have the opportunity to be vaccinated.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Suli Tuitaupe vaccinates Madison Hoare at The Maui Clinic in Christchurch’s Hornby Hub.

Three vaccinators would give out between 240 and 270 vaccines per day.

Rewiti-Crofts​, a founder and trustee of Te Puawaitanga ki Ōtautahi, suffered from bronchiectasis as a child and had part of her lung removed.

She got the vaccine for her own protection and implored all whānau to do the same.

“I mean I want to live. To live is to get vaccinated against any tauiwi (non-Māori) diseases that come into our country.”

Reverend Fitifiti Luatua​, from the Hornby Samoan Congregational Christian Church, said the threat of Covid-19 was very real for the Pacific community.

“We are not questioning the impact because we know it is getting really serious around the world, look at Fiji, and many of our cousins in the Pacific.”

Luatua said there was a lot of “negativity” about the vaccine online but many in the Pacific community would not want to be prevented from visiting family.

Other barriers to getting the vaccine were practical ones, such as transport.

“Having access here [in Hornby], people can come in to do their shopping and get their vaccine at the same time.”

Mobile Covid-19 vaccination clinics would visit Pacific churches in Christchurch from this Sunday, Luatua said.

Tangata Atumotu Trust general manager Carmen Collie​ said getting involved was a “no-brainer”.

“Mainstream services cannot always be as responsive as they ought to be to Māori and Pasifika.”

Collie said simple things like being able to greet people in their own language and pronounce their name properly went a small way towards making people feel like they “belong in this space”.