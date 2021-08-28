Thirteen people in Canterbury 'may have' received lower dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Thirteen people in Canterbury may have received a lower dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health says.

Twelve of them have already been contacted and rebooked in, and they are trying to trace the final person.

The Ministry said the patients would not have been harmed from the lower dose, but acknowledged it would be concerning for those involved.

“A range of methods” were being used to contact the remaining person.

The healthcare provider would be "implementing improvements" and additional staff training, the Ministry said.

They said incidents like this were not common, but it was important they were reported and acted on.

Stuff revealed on Wednesday that six people at a vaccine station in Wigram, Christchurch, also may have been given a low dose of the vaccine. All six have been contacted.

Five Aucklanders may have got a dose of saline solution instead of their Covid-19 vaccine.

On Friday, Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) acting Covid-19 response manager Ralph La Salle said there were 74 vaccination clinics in the region, but more clinics and appointments were being added “all the time”.