Covid-19: How would Aotearoa cope with a Delta outbreak?

The continuing spread of the Covid-19 delta variant in Australia has led the government to pause all quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel.

New Zealand has so far escaped an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant. But as it takes off across the Tasman, can our luck hold? And are we ready if it does strike? Rachel Thomas investigates.

Our health system would be overwhelmed if the Covid-19 Delta variant takes hold in New Zealand, experts warn.

“If you have an un-contained Delta outbreak it's going to take down any health system,” says Auckland University Professor Shaun Hendy. “Do we have enough ICU beds? No.”

Not only that: “The way things are playing out in Sydney ... our health system would be quickly overwhelmed by a Delta outbreak. We'd have to tighten up level 4.”

People queue up at a mass vaccination hub in Sydney where Lockdown restrictions have been extended due to an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid.

New Zealand remains vulnerable because of low vaccination rates: just 14 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated (around 21 per cent have had at least one dose). Overseas, there are already suggestions a third booster shot might be needed against Delta, to be as effective.

Otago University public health expert Michael Baker says while our alert levels have helped us keep the virus out, they are no longer fit for purpose.

More options at alert level 2 were needed and particularly the use of mass-masking – wearing a mask in all indoor environments, apart from your own home.

Baker said the lack of experience with “mass masking” was a real weakness in New Zealand’s defences against the variant and put us well behind most other countries, where it had become standard.

He and other public health experts have called for mass mask-wearing to be included in one of the Covid-19 response alert levels but the Government has so far not acted on the advice.

“There's a remarkable resistance to getting a mask culture ready to go if we need it,” Baker said.

Another major vulnerability was voluntary QR code scanning, which Baker says has “consistently failed”.

Without mandatory scanning, contact tracing would take longer, making it harder to win the race against the more infectious Delta variant.

“It means the incubation period is shorter and that eats away at your precious hours to a day or two for contact tracing. That’s why you need every advantage that you can. That means being able to trace an [infected person’s] contacts very quickly, so you can avoid a lock-down.”

New Zealand’s best plan of attack in the event of a Delta outbreak, Hendy says, would be level 4 on steroids, including a reduced essential workforce, home Covid-19 tests, and vaccinating essential workers.

It’s been well over a year since the pandemic first gained a footing in New Zealand and the advice was clear – that allowing Covid-19 to reach widely into the community risked overwhelming hospitals, in particular Intensive Care Units (ICU), which had few beds and ventilators to manage the projected numbers who'd need them.

Professor Michael Baker

While lockdown never saw that eventuate, health officials acknowledged their bed numbers needed to increase. Tallying those bed numbers is not a simple exercise, thanks to fragmented district health board figures, and differences in how those beds are calculated.

In May 2020, there were 358 ICU-capable beds across the country, according to the Ministry of Health. At the time, the ministry said DHBs were increasing their capacity of ICU capable beds and said it received advice which said there would be 552 ICU-capable beds by July 2020.

There are now more ventilators, after the Government purchased an extra 300. But as of last month, there were just 284 beds in ICU units nationwide – fewer than a year ago.

The Ministry of Health’s associate deputy director-general of DHB planning, funding and accountability, Jess Smaling, said that doesn't necessarily mean capacity has fallen, however, as there was a difference between ICU beds, and ICU-capable beds.

There were beds that could be staffed and able to accept a ventilator if required.

Winter, and the RSV outbreak, has already stretched capacity, however. Pressure on resources was the reason for the initial refusal to take a Covid-19 patient from Fiji. That decision was later reversed, and the patient was flown to Middlemore last week.

But even with all the beds in the world, New Zealand would struggle to staff an outbreak, Dr Bryan Betty, medical director at the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, says.

“Winter would be a difficult time for a Delta outbreak, from a general practice point of view.” While the surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has begun to drop off in the past fortnight – at least in doctor’s clinics – in Wellington, where RSV hit particularly hard, hospitals are still dealing with cases.

On Friday, there were 12 children with RSV and respiratory-type illnesses in Wellington's Regional Hospital including one in ICU. Five children were being treated in Hutt Hospital.

Meanwhile, says Betty, “There’s a shortage nationwide of GPs due to border restrictions and the number we’re training is not enough to keep up. It's a very stretched workload and a very stretched workforce, and of course we're seeing that in nursing as well. There’s quite a gap with community nurses.”

Professor Shaun Hendy at his office at the University of Auckland.

Ministry of Health workforce data estimated there were 113 intensive care specialists practising in NZ in 2020 during our first Covid outbreak, and the latest medical register data shows that figure is unchanged.

If hospitals had to gear up to staff 550 ICU beds, that would mean a 50 per cent increase in the workload for specialists, according to the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists. There has been no increase either in the number of specialist ICU nurses – which stands at 2500.

Says Dr Bryan Betty: “We need to be asking serious questions about the workforce required if there was to be an outbreak at any scale. Obviously the number of ICU beds and ventilators is really important, hospital capacity is really important... but the government needs to make sure both sides are supported.”

Shaun Hendy belives staffing a pandemic outbreak “would be a real challenge” with current numbers.

“You can surge for a while but eventually those staff need to take breaks. To run our ICUs for more than several weeks at capacity would not be feasible.”

Director of Upper Hutt ICU and New Zealand College of Intensive Care Medicine chair Andrew Stapleton said ICUs would be vulnerable to all strains of Covid-19 until vaccination rates increase.

ICUs had significantly increased equipment such as ventilators since the beginning of the pandemic but they would “run out of staff before running out of equipment”.

”We have thought about and practised how we would respond to a covid outbreak, so are better prepared in that sense,” Stapleton said.

Hendy said while New Zealand’s alert level system worked well against the original Alpha strain during Auckland’s community outbreak last year, Delta is a sneakier beast.

“The big thing is the increase in transmissibility for Delta. We're thinking unchecked it might give us an effective reproductive number from 5.5 to 6.”

That compared to two or three for the original strain.

“You might have 300 cases by the time you discover it and that's a real challenge for contact tracers.”

Baker has more confidence a stay at home order would work to stamp out a Delta outbreak, but said that was very disruptive and could take a long time.

Evidence to date suggests having Delta doesn't change your chances of dying from Covid-19. Betty said current understanding suggests an outbreak of Delta would follow about the same formula as the original strain.

“If you had 1000 people with Covid-19 – 800 will have mild symptoms, 10 per cent will be moderate, and 10 per cent may need hospital admission. Of that 10 per cent, 1-4 per cent will need intensive care and a small number will die. So the more you have in the community the more you have in hospital.”

As far as what we can do right now, it’s clear the best line of defence is vaccination, Hendy said.

“Vaccination really helps. Every vaccine helps reduce the risk from Delta. And let's keep our fingers crossed we don't have an outbreak over the next little while.”

Wellington Regional Hospital's intensive care unit, which has been dealing with an influx of infants with RSV.

Beds by the numbers

Out of five major district health boards, just Hutt Valley DHB increased baseline ICU capacity since the pandemic began, where seven ICU beds have been added, taking its capacity from eight to 15.

Capital & Coast has 24 ICU beds available and this is unchanged since the pandemic began, but it has converted a six-bed wing to a negative pressure room.

“Both DHBs also have other existing clinical areas that can be utilised, reconfigured, or repurposed to ensure we could ease pressure on our ICUs and wards and care for Covid patients if required,” director of provider services Joy Farley, who works across both DHBs, said.

Auckland DHB has 60 ICU beds across Auckland and Starship Hospitals, and this can be “flexed up” in an outbreak, its director of provider services, Dr Mike Shepherd. He was unable to provide figures on how much that number could increase but said the DHB was confident in its processes and escalation plans for managing an outbreak.

Canterbury DHB has 21 staffed ICU beds for adults and six for children in Christchurch Hospital, but this could be lifted to 36 if an outbreak occurred, chief medical officer Dr Helen Skinner said. That’s unchanged since May 2020, with no plans to boost capacity further.

Waikato has 16 beds in its ICU and 12 in its high dependency unit but this can be lifted to 35 in an outbreak by pulling staff in from other areas. The DHB is also recruiting more staff to improve ICU capacity and working on future planning, a spokesperson said.

Additional reporting Cate Broughton