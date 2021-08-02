Viking Bay ship leaves Wellington three weeks after arriving with Delta variant of Covid-19

The crew of the Viking Bay fishing vessel has been cleared to leave Wellington.

With a wave, a thumbs-up, and a belch of black smoke, the Viking Bay has left Wellington.

The ship arrived in Wellington on July 12 with two confirmed cases of Covid-19 aboard. It docked under strict security at Queens Wharf and the 20 mariners aboard were tested for the virus.

The majority of them tested positive for Covid-19, many for the more infectious Delta variant.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The Viking Bay sends out a plume of exhaust as it leaves Wellington.

Ministry of Health public health deputy director Richard Jaine​ said 18 of the 20 crew were back aboard the ship on Sunday. Most of them served quarantine at the Grand Mercure hotel in Wellington.

The final two joined the ship just before it left about 1pm on Monday. Crew on board waved and gave the thumbs-up before the ship chugged out, briefly billowing black smoke as it left.