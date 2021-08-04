Covid-19: Wellington will have mass vaccination 'festival' in October to target 'hesitant' people

Dr Ayesha Verrall says Auckland's first mass Covid-19 jab event is like the "Olympics of vaccination".

Thousands of Wellingtonians will be jabbed against Covid-19 at a mass vaccination event at Sky Stadium targeted at people who have previously been reluctant to get their shots.

It’s being called a vaccination “festival” by the head of the region’s immunisation roll-out, and will feature music, art, live entertainment, kai – as well as jabs – for three days in October.

“Vaccination is almost secondary to the festival because that’s how you get the most hesitant people engaged,” said Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley district health board’s Rachel Haggerty in her first in-depth interview about the region’s vaccination efforts.

It’s part of the ramping up of the vaccination roll-out – from now on 30,000 people each week will be vaccinated in Wellington, Porirua, the Hutt Valley, and Kāpiti Coast .

Ross Giblin/Stuff Rachel Haggerty is leading the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out for Wellington as the director of strategy and planning at the Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley district health boards.

Just last week, 23,809 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were given in Wellington – the most in a single seven-day period since the roll-out began in March. That brought the total doses administered to nearly 135,000.

But despite those numbers, there have been numerous complaints about the pace of the roll-out and a lack of transparency, complaints that Haggerty rejects.

“It’s always interesting to me who considers themselves to be more vulnerable... We get some incredibly rude communications from people believing that they are more important than others and I have very little tolerance for that ... It's an artefact of privilege really isn't it?.”

She said many of those complaining about the wait were not among those for whom vaccination was most urgent – the very old and those with serious health conditions.

“If they’re eligible there’s no lack of options... they can book [their appointments]. If they're not eligible they just need to be a bit patient.”

She did, however, acknowledge a lack of supply had prevented GP clinics from starting vaccinations earlier.

The latest official numbers show the region is on track to have its entire population vaccinated by the end of the year.

But, analysis by Stuff puts Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley district health boards – which stretch from the Kāpiti Coast and Porirua to Wellington and Upper and Lower Hutt – second-to-last among the country’s health boards.

Haggerty said the next phase of the capital’s roll-out would focus on “normalising” Covid-19 vaccination.

In total, 42 GP clinics, pharmacies, Māori health providers and dedicated vaccination centres were involved in the roll-out across the region.

Haggerty said this was less of a drain on the workforce than big events.

“It’s not the sort of grind of having to run clinics of large numbers every day. They’re important but they’re hard work.”

In the Hutt Valley, fewer GP clinics had opted to administer shots than elsewhere, so most were being done at dedicated vaccination centres on High St, in central Hutt, and at Wainuiomata Marae.

Over the hills, in Porirua, Māori health providers were at the forefront, while in Wellington, 22 general practices were vaccinating against Covid-19.

“General practice has an important role, particularly in people’s confidence and our older population or those who have co-morbidities,” Haggerty said.

Mass-vaxx events not a silver bullet

But she said a big “single” event isn't going to “solve all our problems” when it comes to the Pfizer roll-out.

Instead, she said the delivery approach in different parts of the region needed to be tailored according to their residents’ needs.

Pop up clinics, organised by ethnic community leaders and advocacy groups, had also proved successful, Haggerty said. Many such events targeting Pacific people had a festival atmosphere.

Haggerty pointed to the recent pop up clinic in Porirua at which more than 800 people were vaccinated as an example of how this could be done right.

“The community set it up. They chose the location, they chose the entertainment. We provided food, we provided the awnings, and we vaccinated people on the side.”

The purpose of these clinics was to make vaccination easy and accessible, with the health boards taking a hands-off approach.

“That is working. We’re getting better attendance rates because of that.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images People get vaccinated at New Zealand's first mass Covid-19 vaccination event at Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau. on August 1. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

She said misinformation about vaccines remained a significant hurdle and the health boards were not in a position to spend vast amounts of time trying to convince hard-line anti-vaxxers of the safety and merits of the Pfizer vaccine.

“If you are anti-vaxx than we’re not the people to assist you with that.

“We're focused on hesitancy. Hesitancy can be everything from someone who’s a little bit nervous or scared of needles through to people who are more seriously concerns because they might have underlying conditions, or they’ve had a family member who’s had a difficult time after a vaccination.”

She said getting people to come along to clinics with their family members who were getting the shots was the best way to get this group on board.

“Ultimately we know that if we can get them near a centre, chances of them getting vaccinated go up.”

Where we’re at in terms of equity

As at midnight on Sunday, 39,786 members of group 3 had received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The health boards and the Ministry of Health were unable to provide figures for how many Wellingtonians were in group 3.

However, 68,860 people aged 65 or older live in Wellington, the Hutt Valley, Porirua and the Kāpiti Coast, according to estimates from Statistics New Zealand.

The Māori population aged between 55 and 64 is 5790 and the Pacific population in that age group is 3270.

Haggerty was pleased with how Wellington was tracking on equity.

By Sunday, nearly a third (31.2 per cent) of the region’s Pacific population over the age of 15 and a quarter of Māori 15-plus had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Haggerty said that put those groups slightly ahead of target.

Across all ethnic groups, about 21 per cent of Wellingtonians older than 15 have had at least one Pfizer jab.

Nationally, 13 per cent of Māori and 18 per cent of Pasifika people had been fully vaccinated, compared with 18 per cent of Europeans and 19 per cent of Asians for people over 16.

What the threat of Delta could mean for the roll-out

Haggerty acknowledged Wellington had been “fortunate” to escape community transmission when a Sydney tourist with Covid-19 visited the city in June.

The infected man went to Te Papa’s surrealist exhibition while contagious, potentially exposing 2500 other people who were there to the virus. Somehow, he only infected he's partner while on his trip, despite having the much more transmissible Delta variant of the virus.

At the time, 37,026 people in Wellington had received at least one Pfizer shot, just 9679 of whom were in group 3.

Asked why so few people in group 3 had been immunised at the time, Haggerty said the health boards had been on schedule based on its targets.

“We weren’t expected to have vaccinated more group 3 people [then].”

Haggerty said the Delta variant had “changed the whole game of how we respond to Covid".

What that meant for the future of the roll-out, or whether people would need a third booster shot, was unknown: “The science isn’t really clear on coverage and the proportion of the population that needs coverage [against the Delta variant] and the Ministry of Health are still working through what [it] means for us to be completely safe.”

Wellington’s roll-out by the numbers