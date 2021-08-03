Covid-19: The vaccine roll-out explained in 5 graphs

If enough people are vaccinated, we reach herd immunity, or population immunity. At that point, any Covid outbreaks will naturally die out. But even if we don't reach population immunity, every jab counts.

About 748,000 New Zealanders have now received both shots of the Pfizer vaccine and are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. This number doesn’t tell the full story though. Kate Newton and Keith Lynch dig into the numbers.

Let’s start with the basics. The vaccine is being distributed across four different groups, based on risk profile. They are:

Border, managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) workers. High-risk frontline workers and people in high-risk places. People who are at greater risk from Covid-19. This includes those over 65 and people with an underlying health condition. Everyone else over 16. The vaccines for these people will be rolled out in age bands. People in Group 4 aged over 60 can now book their vaccine appointment. It’ll probably be October before the government is able to offer the vaccine to all New Zealanders and the roll-out will continue through to the end of the year at the very least.

You can see the progress in each of the groups below. One thing to note though is that the government doesn’t know precisely how many people are in each group – they’re essentially estimates.

The top line figure: as of Sunday at 11.59am, about 18 per cent of New Zealanders (aged 16 or more) had been fully vaccinated. This is pretty much the same as Australia.

Most of Group 1 is vaccinated, but there’s a lot of work to do across the others.

The ethnic breakdown

The numbers above show the percentage of people aged 16+ that are fully vaccinated in four key demographics.

These figures are particularly concerning, particularly given studies have suggested Māori and Pacific people face greater risk from Covid-19.

As Stuff’s Nikki Macdonald reported as part of The Whole Truth, research found even healthy Māori and Pasifika who got Covid-19 were more likely to become seriously ill.

How the District Health Boards compare

The table above shows how the District Health Boards compare to the national vaccination rate. This data is from July 25, which is why the national rate is 16.5 per cent, not 18 per cent.

Several DHBs are well behind that national rate, Taranaki being the standout. Only 9 per cent of the Taranaki population were fully vaccinated when this data was released.

Two other things to note here. The Ministry of Health publishes data that shows just how many people have been vaccinated in the four priority groups in each DHB.

This data lacks context, though, as there isn’t data showing how many people are estimated to be within each group in each DHB.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently undertaking a revision of these estimates to assist with our ongoing planning and hope to publish updated numbers for these estimates in the near future. They are ultimately only ever a guide for planning purposes.”

The map below offers a visual depiction of how the roll-out compares across the country.

While comparing DHBs to the national average may seem useful, neither the ministry nor the DHBs use it to demonstrate success or failure.

How do they track success?

Each of the DHBs set their own planned targets, based on a range of factors. For example, the Canterbury DHB planned to vaccinate 139,990 people by July 25. It vaccinated 144,199.

When all those DHBs targets are totted together, you get the cumulative goal for the whole country. Again, as of the week ending July 25, the DHBs planned to distribute a total of 1.63 million vaccines. They distributed 1.69m.

So when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern or Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield stand up and say the roll-out is on track, that is the dataset they are basing the declaration on.

The table above shows how well individual DHBs are performing against their own goals. As Stuff has previously reported, when you look at this data there are some clear oddities.

For example, check out the West Coast. At first glance you’d think they were nailing it: they’re well ahead of the national average – but they’re well behind their own target.

And what about Taranaki and Canterbury? They’re both fulfilling their own plans but still below the national vaccination rate average.