Covid-19: All Black TJ Perenara takes whānau to get vaccinated in Porirua

All Black TJ Perenara says protecting his whānau was a key factor in getting the jab.

Ensuring his whānau members are protected if Covid-19 re-enters the community was a key reason All Black TJ Perenara decided to get vaccinated.

The 29-year-old rugby superstar (Te Arawa, Ngāti Rangitihi) and members of his family recently rolled up their sleeves and got the jab at the Ora Toa vaccination centre in Porirua.

In a video released by Capital & Coast District Health Board on Tuesday, Perenara addressed the issue of vaccine hesitancy.

“I know there [are] some people who have little concerns for the unknown, but coming together as a whānau, I think is a really cool way to do it,” the halfback said.

All Black halfback TJ Perenara says it’s important for Māori to get vaccinated. (File photo)

Perenara explained why he believed it was important for Māori to be vaccinated.

“We’re very social and, especially with our family, we’re physically social. We enjoy being in one another’s company, and around each other a lot.

“We want to be able to protect our whānau, our whakapapa, and our community by being vaccinated,” Perenara said.

The halfback’s father,Thomas Perenara, said the whole process was made easier by the clear instructions of the medical staff.

“For me, it was really well done and it wasn’t as painful as I thought it was going to be, so I was more happy about that to be honest,” Thomas Perenara said.

By Tuesday, 11.3 per cent of people in the Capital & Coast DHB area have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.