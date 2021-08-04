No plans for a mass Covid-19 vaccination event in Christchurch

A mass Covid-19 vaccination event is not needed in Christchurch, the region’s Covid-19 response manager says.

The Canterbury District Health Board’s Ralph La Salle said the board was on track to deliver more than 29,000 vaccine doses in the next week.

“We expect this volume of vaccinations can be delivered at our various clinics.”

More than 15,800 Aucklanders received their first Covid-19 vaccine at the country's first mass event at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau over the weekend.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: NZ's first mass vaccination event to be held in Auckland at end of July

* Canterbury Covid-19 vaccinators overwhelmed with 'walk-ins' and threats to staff

* Elderly Cantabrians scared of slipping through cracks in Covid-19 vaccine roll-out



Plans are set for the second mass vaccine event there, September 10-12.

Thousands of Wellingtonians will be jabbed against Covid-19 at a mass vaccination event at Sky Stadium targeting people previously reluctant to get their shots.

Supplied Canterbury's Covid-19 response manager, Ralph La Salle, says the region is well served by a growing number of vaccine clinics and there are no plans for a mass event.

The Wellington vaccination “festival” will feature music, art, live entertainment, kai – as well as jabs – over three days in October.

La Salle said the number of vaccination clinics in Canterbury was increasing daily as more pharmacies and GPs came on board.

“As of [Wednesday] we have a total of 43 clinics including four mobile clinics.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The whānau booth allows families to stay together during vaccinations at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.

At a briefing on Wednesday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said more mass vaccination events were “in the works” but the locations had not been finalised.

He said he understood some areas would struggle to find a large venue that could host such a large event.

La Salle said people were “already working extended hours and weekends in various locations across Canterbury”.

The Canterbury health board was meeting its own plan for the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out but was lagging behind most other boards for the number of vaccine doses given by population.

As of Wednesday, Canterbury had delivered 168,321 doses – 3836 ahead of its plan. In the week to Sunday, 24,114 jabs were given, down on the target by 381.

The vaccine roll-out ramped up by 4186 doses in one week, climbing from 19,928 in the week ending July 25 to 24,114 in the week ending August 1.