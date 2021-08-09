Covid-19: Five Mattina MS mariners released from managed isolation

The MS Mattina container ship docked at South Port in Bluff where it remains in quarantine.

Five mariners from the MS Mattina have been released from managed isolation and taken to Southern District Health Board accommodation.

The mariners were part of a crew of 21 Filipino and Ukrainian members to arrive on the container ship in Bluff on July 18.

In total, 16 crew members had tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The Mattina remains in quarantine at a secure berth. As of Monday morning, 13 of the original 21 mariners remain on board the vessel.

On Saturday, five mariners were released after 14 days in managed isolation in Christchurch.

These mariners have consistently returned negative Covid-19 test results.

One mariner, who was transferred off the boat at a later date, remains in a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

Two further mariners, who both required hospital care at Southland Hospital, have been discharged, and are in Southern DHB-arranged accommodation where their health can continue to be monitored and treated.

The captain, who continues to test negative, is also quarantining in Southern DHB arranged accommodation.

The Ministry of Health understands from the Southern DHB that the mariners with the virus are recovering well.

The ship will be held back until its crew members are cleared by health officials.