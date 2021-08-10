Covid-19: 109 Tauranga port workers who boarded ship with cases test negative so far

PM Jacinda Ardern says 109 of 110 Covid swabs taken of port workers in Tauranga have come back negative.

All but one of the 110 Covid-19 swabs collected from Tauranga port workers involved with a ship that carried 11 Covid-positive crew members, have come back negative, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

The samples were collected from people in and around the Port of Tauranga on Monday after crew were involved in unloading the container ship, Rio de la Plata, which was cleared to dock at the port last week.

Ardern said on Tuesday the one outstanding swab didn’t contain enough sample to be analysed accurately, so it was being retaken. She told reporters this happened “from time-to-time”, but the final result was expected on Tuesday morning.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told The AM Show earlier that results from 65 of the workers were available late Monday night, and all were negative.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The Port of Tauranga, where 11 Covid-positive crew members were found on a container ship.

"Importantly the two ships pilots, so the people who went on to the ship - first of all to bring the ship into the port, and then the person who went on to the ship to take the ship out of the port – they've both come back as negative,” Hipkins said.

“That's really encouraging. They are the people who had the closest contact with the ship. So the fact that they’re both coming back negative, that’s a good sign."

“Thousands of ships came into New Zealand ports every year, and authorities were working on the basis that all could have Covid-infected people on board,” Hipkins said.

The port was first alerted to infections on the ship on Tuesday last week after an Australian pilot in Queensland developed symptoms and tested positive nine days after being aboard. The pilot was confirmed to have the Delta variant.

Ardern said there were early indications that this pilot may have been the source of the crew’s infection, rather than contracting it from the crew. More information on this original assumption was due to be released later on Tuesday.

When the ship was docked in Tauranga, crew unloading the Singapore-registered ship were unexpectedly told to stop working and to go home and isolate. The next morning they were given the all-clear to resume working on the vessel with no isolation orders in place.

Ardern said health officials would release details on what led them to make that decision.

“The conversation I’ve had with health, they are going to pull together all of the decision making that took place and a bit of sequencing around that, and what fed into that decision-making. We’ll be sharing that later today (Tuesday).”

A total of 87 port workers who boarded the ship were unvaccinated, while two were partially vaccinated and just nine were fully vaccinated. There was a legal order in place requiring port workers to get the jab or face losing their jobs.

Ardern on Monday said there had always been a sense of “urgency” to have port workers vaccinated, but blamed misinformation and hesitancy for the low vaccination rates.

ROSA WOODS Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said health authorities were gathering all necessary information that led them to decide to temporarily isolate all port crew who boarded the ship.

"We cannot afford to have a situation where our port workers are not vaccinated, which is why we have mandated it ... that is in spite of the concerns that have been raised that these are privately employed individuals, these are not government employees.”

The crew who boarded the ship did so while following infection prevention controls and PPE protocols.

However, National’s Covid-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop previously said these workers shouldn’t have been given permission to board the ship prior to its crew being tested for Covid-19.

Hipkins said there needed to be a “very good clear look” at whether the situation should’ve been handled differently, including whether the port workers should’ve been allowed entry onto the ship if there was a Covid-19 concern.

The Rio de la Plata was the fourth Covid-infected ship to dock in New Zealand – in July, the Playa Zahara docked in Christchurch with 16 infected mariners, the Viking Bay vessel docked in Wellington originally with two infected crew members, and the Mattina docked off Bluff with a total of 16 Covid-positive mariners.