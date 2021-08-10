Lyttelton Port says 85 per cent of its frontline workers have received Covid-19 vaccines

About 300 of the 620 staff at Lyttelton Port, CityDepot and MidlandPort are among the frontline border workers who are mandated to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. (File photo)

Amid concern about the number of port workers yet to receive their mandated Covid-19 vaccination, the Lyttelton Port Company has confirmed it is well on track to have all its eligible employees vaccinated.

About 300 of the 620 staff at Lyttelton Port, CityDepot and MidlandPort are among those needing to be inoculated by September 30 under a government legal order requiring port workers to get the vaccine or face losing their jobs, a Lyttelton Port Company spokesman said.

“Eighty five per cent of our eligible group 1 staff are vaccinated,” he said. “Of the 85 per cent that are vaccinated, the vast majority have had both vaccinations.”

The spokesman said the company was actively promoting vaccination and encouraging eligible staff to get the jab.

“There has been on-site vaccination available at Lyttelton Port, and there have been extensive awareness campaigns including personal discussions to encourage as many staff as possible to get vaccinated.

“As recently as [Tuesday] morning the Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ramon Pink, was on site at Lyttelton Port Company promoting vaccination directly to staff.”

The company said staff who continue to refuse vaccination will be redeployed away from border-facing roles.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.

On Monday, a breakdown of vaccination rates among frontline border workers at New Zealand ports shared by National MP Chris Bishop showed 40 per cent of these workers nationally remain unvaccinated.

The percentage of unvaccinated workers in the Bay of Plenty was 60 per cent, where 319 of the 530 frontline workers are yet to receive the vaccine.

According to the figures shared by Bishop, only 79 of the 402 frontline border workers in Canterbury (about 20 per cent) have not been vaccinated.

Close to 100 Tauranga port workers had to be tested after it came to light that at least 87 unvaccinated staff were allowed to board a ship that carried 11 Covid-19-positive crew members.

The workers were involved in unloading the container vessel, which was cleared to dock at the port last week.

Stuff PM Jacinda Ardern says 109 of 110 Covid swabs taken of port workers in Tauranga have come back negative.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said all but one of the 110 Covid-19 swabs collected from the port workers involved came back negative, with the outstanding person to be re-swabbed after their test was not able to be analysed accurately.

Wastewater samples have also been taken in Tauranga to test for Covid-19, the results expected on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the Port of Tauranga said on Tuesday the port’s container terminal was still operating at about 50 per cent capacity and would continue to do so until the dock workers are formally advised they can return to work.