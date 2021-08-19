Five new Covid-19 cases linked to Avondale College, school closed until end of August

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield details the four new community cases of Covid-19, one of which is a high school teacher.

Five of the 11 new cases of Covid-19 announced on Thursday are linked to a West Auckland high school, health authorities say.

On Wednesday, it was announced a 25-year-old female teacher at Avondale College was among the newest community cluster of the virus.

She has the highly transmissible Delta variant.

As a result, all the school’s staff and students are considered close contacts. They are required to self-isolate for 14 days and be tested on three different occasions.

On Thursday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said five more people linked to the school had tested positive.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Avondale College will remain closed until at least August 31 after a teacher tested positive for Covid-19.

They are part of one family group.

Avondale College, which has a roll of more than 2700 students, will remain closed until at least August 31.

Principal Lyndy Watkinson said the school was liasing with the Ministry of Health and Auckland Regional Public Health Service, following all advice given.

“We have been communicating information to our school community as updates come to hand, and encouraging anybody who has any health-related concerns [to] contact Healthline or visit the Ministry of Health website.”

Watkinson said she was pleased to see how quick the school community had reacted to the need to get tested.

“Testing stations have been very busy around Avondale and West Auckland over the last two days.”

Watkinson said she understood it was a worrying time but was thankful for the school community’s care for one another.

“We are very grateful for the many messages of support, and for the offers of help.

“We have an amazing school community who I know will work together as we manage the challenging situation that we find ourselves in.”

In a letter to the school community on Wednesday evening, Watkinson said school exams planned for next week would also not go ahead.

She asked students to focus on homework, assessments and learning activities instead.

Given the news, Watkinson said the current focus was on the health and wellbeing of it staff and students, and study had become secondary.

“I anticipate that teachers will be in a position to provide distance learning next week.”

Watkinson said her thoughts and best wishes were with the teacher who had caught the virus, and she thanked her for acting responsibly and following all advice given by health professionals.

She said the teacher was in good health.

Bloomfield said a pop-up testing centre would be put in place at Avondale College, “for students to be able to go through there and get tested in a safe way”.

This would be open on Friday, the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre confirmed, but only for the school community and not the public.

Another testing centre would also open on Friday at the Avondale Race Course.