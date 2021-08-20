Covid-19 vaccinations ramping up again after level 4 confusion

The government's being told it has some work on its hands to reach the one in four people who say they don't intend to get a Covid vaccine.

Covid-19 vaccination centres are busy again after some initial confusion in the wake of this week’s alert level 4 announcement.

But resources for the vaccination roll-out are being diverted to test for the virus, prompting experts to warn of staff burnout.

Just under 30,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were given on Thursday – about half the number of doses given the day before lockdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that the Covid-19 roll-out would be paused for 48 hours to allow clinics to get ready to operate under level 4 restrictions. Thousands of bookings were cancelled as a result and people were told to rebook. On Wednesday, Ardern said the roll-out would resume the following day after all.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Children aged 12 to 15 now eligible for Pfizer vaccine

* Covid-19: Ministers discussing how to re-start vaccine roll-out

* Taranaki: The region with New Zealand's slowest Covid-19 vaccination rollout



Several clinics around the country either remained closed despite the announcement, or were very quiet. When Stuff visited a large Christchurch vaccination centre on Thursday, it was so quiet the reporter was offered a jab on the spot.

While some vaccination centres started ramping up again on Friday with people queueing to get in, others in Auckland and Queenstown remained shuttered as their staff were being diverted to testing for Covid-19.

Immunisation Advisory Centre director Dr Nikki Turner said it was a concern that the same frontline health workers were being shared between vaccination and testing centres.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff People queue up to get tested at the Covid-19 testing station on Orchard Rd in Christchurch. Some testing centre staff have been diverted there from vaccination centres.

“We have to be careful not to burn them out.”

They were working hard to respond to an outbreak at the same time as ramping up the vaccine roll-out, she said.

“Obviously right now we need to continue with testing to then manage to control the outbreak, but we don't want to stop vaccinating, if at all possible.”

There had been a lot of confusion around the country yesterday, leading to fewer vaccinations being done, but she was hoping it had cleared out today, she said.

“There could have been more preparation beforehand, but also the reality is always different from the preparation. You just have to see how it goes in real life.”

Auckland University Immunisation Advisory Centre director Nikki Turner says frontline health workers are working hard testing and vaccinating as many people as possible.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre was now recommending vaccinating people in their cars, where it made sense to do so. The method could also be used to continue childhood vaccinations during lockdown, she said.

A pop-up drive-in vaccine service opened at Dunedin’s Te Kāika medical service on Friday.

A long line of vehicles snaked around the parking lot on Friday morning.

The service would operate from the Edgar Centre parking lot for the duration of alert levels 3 and 4 to ensure the safety of staff and the wider community.

“It’s essential that our community stays safe and our drive-in services are one of the best ways of maintaining important social distance,’’ Te Kāika chief executive Albie Laurence said.

In Christchurch, about 50 people waited in line for their Covid-19 vaccination in the bitter cold wind at the Princess Margaret Hospital clinic on Friday.

John McDonald was waiting for his second vaccination, which had been delayed after he got stuck in Australia.

“They’ve had a lot of time to come up with more vaccination stations, there’s only a few places in the city. It’s ridiculous,” he said.

Third year university student Sony Moor said she wanted to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible as two of the family members she lived with worked at the border.

As of Friday, about 19 per cent of the population, or 963,000 people, have been fully vaccinated. About 1.68 million Kiwis have received the first dose of the vaccine – 33 per cent of the population.