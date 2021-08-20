Extended lockdown disappointing but not unexpected for South Islanders

Colombo St in Christchurch was almost deserted on Wednesday, the first day of the nationwide level 4 lockdown.

The South Island lockdown extension has received widespread support, although questions are being asked about why level 4 was initially set for three days, not a full week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said restrictions would be extended until 11.59pm on Tuesday after more Delta variant cases were detected. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 31, including three in Wellington.

Although there are no confirmed cases in the South Island, 162 contacts have been identified outside the Auckland and Waikato regions – including South Islanders.

“We now know we are dealing with an outbreak not just in Auckland. We still need to be very vigilant,” Ardern said.

“We are still waiting on a large of number of contacts to be tested and the results returned.”

Professor Michael Plank, of the University of Canterbury’s School of Mathematics and Statistics and principal investigator at Te Pūnaha Matatini, said extending level 4 “is the right decision”.

“It now looks likely that we detected this outbreak around 10 days after it first entered the community, which limits the time the virus has had to spread.”

Most of the cases found in the last two days were linked to the main cluster, which was a “reassuring sign” that the contact tracing system was “starting work its way towards the edges of the cluster”, he said.

Supplied University of Canterbury’s professor Michael Plank says the decision to go to Level 4 for the whole of New Zealand ‘was the right move’.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker, from the University of Otago, Wellington, said the curiously short initial lockdown was really a case of the Government “buying time to assess the situation”, and it was unlikely it would be lifted on Tuesday.

“Initially they had so little information it wouldn't have made a difference whether they had said three days or seven days.”

Baker said it was clear the country’s contract tracing system was being stretched to capacity by Delta. “New Zealand has a very good contact tracing system, but it’s reached it limits with this event.”

ACT Party leader David Seymour said the numbers for a three-day lockdown never added up.

Alden Williams/Stuff Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel says ‘it is important that people use the NZ Covid tracer app to scan QR codes when they are visiting supermarkets, dairies, petrol stations and other essential service providers and that they wear masks’.

“Nobody wants longer lockdowns, but piecemeal extensions from the podium create terrible uncertainty, when the original timing was never viable and the prime minister should have known it.”

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said the city council was prepared for the extended lockdown and all essential services would continue.

“With new community cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 appearing, we know that continuing the alert level 4 lockdown is the right call.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Leeann Watson, chief executive of Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce, says businesses were hoping for ‘better news’.

Leeann Watson, chief executive of Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce, said the news was disappointing, but was not unexpected.

“While we were all hoping for slightly better news, I think it was more planning for the worst and hoping for the best,” she said.

“It will be challenging for businesses to not be able to trade, particularly bars, restaurants and retailers – they will continue to be the most significantly impacted.”

Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult said the region was having a “pretty reasonable domestic season” until the lockdown, but it was the right decision to make.

“We have to take a lesson from what has happened in Australia.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult says the extension is the right decision for the country.

“If we have to stay in lockdown for a little bit long to put this behind us, then I agree with it.”

Police issued a reminder on Friday that non-essential travel or activity was not permitted during level 4.

“For the safety of our communities it is absolutely vital that everyone continues to adhere to the restrictions in place,” Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

Exercise should be in your neighbourhood only and any recreational activity that could lead to a rescue or emergency response was not permitted, including surfing, snowboarding, tramping, fishing and whitebaiting.

1 NEWS On Friday the Prime Minister confirmed the whole country would remain at Alert Level 4 until Tuesday.

Lockdown extension a blow for businesses and event organisers

Publican Nick Inkster, the owner of the award-winning OGB bar and Austin Club in central Christchurch, said he'd had his “fingers crossed for level 2” but realised that would not be possible once the Wellington cases were confirmed.

“The wage subsidy is fantastic, but it doesn't cover loss of revenue which goes to pay accounts, payables and overheads.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Nick Inkster, owner of the OGB bar and Austin Club in Christchurch, says the lockdown will be “huge” for businesses.

Inkster employs about 50 staff at his two bars, said everyone was paid a full wage this week, but it was not yet clear if that would be possible if the lockdown continued.

Both venues were renowned for live music and Inkster – who lives above the OGB – said all the musicians were treated as employees.

“We’ve had to cancel all the gigs. We’re going to run a live stream and the musicians who were going to play on Saturday and Sunday will sing from home, via Facebook.”

Christchurch's Isaac Theatre Royal chief executive Bob Mangan said the lockdown was “really tough”.

Supplied A production of Madagascar: The Musical, which was due to be performed at Christchurch’s Isaac Theatre Royal, has been postponed.

Madagascar: The Musical was originally planned to run from Friday to Sunday, but would now run from October 6 to 10. Shows by the Indian Ink Theatre Company on August 31 and September 1 had also been postponed.

Ticket holders could request a refund by emailing online@ticketek.co.nz.

Barbara George, chief executive of the Court Theatre, said firm plans for refunds were yet to be made, but she hoped the lockdown would lift before the season for Frankenstein ended on September 4.

“It’s always a shame when a production has to stop … [but] we’re hoping we will open up again shortly.”

Supplied The Court Theatre’s production of Frankenstein has been postponed.

West Coasters looking forward to brighter days ahead

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said the lockdown extension was not “unexpected, given how events appear to be unfolding”.

More than 100 people remained in emergency accommodation after the district was devastated by floods in late July, and about 200 people still experienced “some form of displacement”.

“We still have a lot of vulnerable and displaced people,” he said.

The community was stressed and there were “high anxiety levels”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Buller mayor Jamie Cleine says the district still has a long recovery ahead after the recent floods.

An application had been made to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment for an exemption so tradies could continue repairing flood-damaged homes.

“We’re looking at this [lockdown] as a potential to last for a few weeks … it becomes quite a handicap.”

Recent damp weather and delays to repair work could cause mould to settle, creating a health hazard, which was a concern, Cleine said.

“A few sunny days will help lift our spirits.”