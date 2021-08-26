A look Taranaki's Covid-19 vaccination rollout, and where it's heading

Mass vaccination events like the one in Stratford last weekend, help get Taranaki closer to the target of vaccinating everyone by the end of the year.

ANALYSIS: The Taranaki District Health Board is confident it can finish its vaccination rollout on time, and at its current rate 87 per cent of the eligible population will be fully vaccinated by December 31.

TDHB population data shows there are 124, 380 people in Taranaki. Based on this, the total vaccine eligible population (those 12+) is approximately 104,180 people.

This means 208,360 doses, two for each person, need to be delivered before December 31, if the TDHB hopes to vaccinate 100 per cent of the eligible population.

But without an increase in the speed of its rollout that can’t happen. At August 24, 53,111 doses had been handed out, leaving 155,249 remaining.

With its current aim of 7000 doses a week, it will take the TDHB 22.17 weeks or 155 days to dish out the remaining jabs, taking us to Thursday, January 26, 2022.

And these calculations assume no complications arise from the six to eight week wait to get a booking, the TDHB is warning people of, or the six weeks needed between doses.

But mass vaccination events, like the one in Stratford last week, which saw more than 1700 people get a jab, and three planned this week for essential workers across the region will help get through the population more quickly.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Pop-up clinics and mass vaccination events are being used to boost Taranaki's vaccination numbers. They're also reaching isolated spots like Mokau, pictured, which had a clinic on Tuesday.

The pop-up clinics for essential workers will be held at the TSB Stadium in New Plymouth on Friday and Saturday, and the TSB Hub in Hāwera on Sunday. The TDHB hopes 5500 people will get their jab.

The definittion of essential workers has expanded since the start of the vaccine rollout and now includes new groups such as supermarket workers, people who work in hardware stores, public transport services or self-service laundries and food banks.

Taranaki Covid-19 Vaccination Programme operations lead Rachel Court said people who now fell under the essential workers category would receive booking information from their employer over the next couple of days, and they must book an appointment.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Tui Ora ran the vaccination event in Mokau and 118 people got their first dose.

“Anyone who comes without an appointment will be booked into the next available slot, which may be some time away.

“Appointments are also open to those who share a household with an essential worker, such as whānau, housemates or lodgers.

“If you are self-employed, please email us on covid.vacenquiries@tdhb.org.nz and we will be in touch.”

Nationally, people aged 30+ and children aged 12 to 15 are allowed to book in, if they haven’t been vaccinated already.

In Taranaki, you can get a dose of the vaccine at hubs in New Plymouth, Waitara, or Hāwera. The Carefirst GP clinic in Westown and Ngāti Ruanui in Hāwera are vaccinating their patients and Tui Ora is running pop-up clinics across the region too.

The TDHB also expects more pharmacies and GP practices to start vaccinating in the coming weeks, which will help boost the weekly doses being delivered. The average doses in the four weeks is 6568.

But it's unlikely 100 per cent of the eligible population will get vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health’s June survey on potential uptake expects it to be about 77 per cent of those eligible nationally, which the TDHB would exceed at its current rate.

If the TDHB carries on at 7000 doses a week it will deliver approximately 181,111 jabs by the year’s end.

This equates to about 90,556 people fully vaccinated, which is 86.9 per cent of the eligible population or 72.8 per cent of the region’s total population.

As of August 24, 18.27 per cent of the eligible population in Taranaki is fully vaccinated – the worst rate of any region in the country.

Microbiologist and infectious diseases specialist Siouxsie Wiles estimates the percentage needed for herd immunity is about 90 per cent – the rate for other infectious diseases, such as measles.

‘’It’s pretty high. The other complicating thing is the difference between stopping a virus from transmitting within a community and stopping it from having serious effects in people.

‘’One of the unfortunate things is it seems vaccinated people can still become infected and still transmit at least for a short period of time.’’

So, that means the idea that if everyone’s vaccinated there won’t be a problem, because it won’t be transmitted isn’t true.

‘’But the data is really clear - the more who are vaccinated the more will be protected from serious illness, and even though vaccinated people can transmit the virus they will transmit for less time than if not vaccinated.’’

Herd immunity could be possible if vaccination rates hit can get up to 90 per cent, of the population, she said.

But not everybody vaccinated will have a good immune response. And there could be outbreaks in communities with low vaccination uptake.