Covid-19: What protective measures can we take against the Delta variant

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says genome sequencing shows the community Covid-19 case is the Delta strain and originated in Australia.

Distancing and mask use are among the best protective measures against the spread of Covid-19. So with the Delta variant being more transmissible, do we need to extend our two-metre distance? Should we wear masks on our lockdown walks? We ask health experts some of your common questions.

What started as an initial Covid-19 case in Devonport, Auckland, has quickly spread to an outbreak of 277 people.

The highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant is among the key reasons for the fast spread of the virus in Auckland and Wellington.

The biggest concern with Delta is that it’s much more efficient at spreading between people. One Sydney case is believed to have been infected by a “scarily fleeting” contact in a mall.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Speed, size of cluster puts alert level system on notice

* Covid-19: Who counts as a close contact? New definition sees 10 times more than previous outbreaks

* Covid-19 NZ: How viable is New Zealand’s coronavirus elimination plan in the time of Delta?

* Covid-19: Masks to be mandatory at all essential stores, Government announces

* Life in Covid-19 lockdown: Homemade haircuts, grave hunting and 'flat Olympics'



DAVID WHITE/STUFF Queues at the Northcote Covid testing centre last week.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said it was constantly reviewing and strengthening its response to Covid-19, based on clinical evidence and advice.

“The highly transmissible Delta variant, for instance, has meant we have changed how we respond to Covid-19 cases identified in the community.”

What advice has been updated?

Since the start of the pandemic, the Government has been watching and learning from research and what's happening overseas.

An example of a recent change is the Government mandating masks and face coverings last week for people over the age of 12 who are accessing essential services, such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Masks are now required for most people visiting essential businesses at alert level 4.

Because of the transmissibility of the Delta variant, the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) recently renewed its mask use recommendations.

In late July, the CDC revised its guidance and urged Americans – whether they were fully vaccinated or not – to mask up in public indoor spaces under certain circumstances.

A spokesperson from New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said officials continue to keep abreast of developments in science and in public health thinking, along with changes in the virus, as part of making sure the approach is effective and adapts when needed.

What about 2 metre social distancing?

By now, New Zealanders know the 2-metre physical distancing guideline well. It's what we see in supermarkets during alert level 4, and is what is encouraged on our lockdown walks.

According to the ministry spokesperson, current clinical evidence shows that two-metre physical distancing is sufficient in response to the Delta variant of Covid-19, “especially if other measures are in place such as face coverings”.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Physical distancing and masks are some of the most basic and effective health prevention measures for Covid-19.

The spokesperson added that physical distancing is one of the most effective measures for preventing transmission of airborne respiratory infections, such as Covid-19, so where possible, physical distancing greater than two metres is more effective.

What’s the advice around exercise during lockdown?

The whole country is currently at alert level 4, with everyone urged to stay home unless you're an essential worker or if leaving is for an essential reason, like going to your vaccination appointment.

Local exercise in your neighbourhood is allowed. You can go for a walk, run or bike ride in your local area, either on your own, or with your household bubble.

Face coverings are not required when exercising, but the Unite Against Covid-19 website stated that they’re encouraged if physical distancing is difficult.

Tom Lee/Stuff People seen exercising at Lake Rotoroa during level 4.

“During exercise there is likely to be heavy breathing, and sweating, so wearing a face covering will reduce the amount of respiratory secretions from the person exercising,” the ministry spokesperson said.

“Wearing a face covering during exercise is often not comfortable for the person exercising, so physical distancing and other hygiene measures, are even more important.”

Mask up, keep your distance while exercising outside

Many Kiwi experts agree, masking up and keeping the greatest distance possible while out on your lockdown walks helps keep you and your bubble safe.

As you exercise more there’s going to be heavier breathing involved which creates a higher risk of expelling particles from your mouth, so masks can help reduce the amount of aerosol droplets that are in the air.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Chrissy Ayers took extra precautions with her greyhound while getting some exercise in Stoke.

Generally speaking the likelihood of virus transmission while running outside, for example, is very low, Otago University's Lesley Gray​ said.

But wearing a mask, and following the other basic prevention measures, such as distancing and handwashing, helps minimise any potential risk of virus spread.

Context is also key. Gray, a public health expert and senior lecturer, explains that where somebody is exercising is important. If it’s a wide open space with few people, then there are fewer risks involved. But if it’s a popular walking spot that can become crowded like as Auckland’s Mission Bay or Wellington’s Oriental Parade, then there’s a chance physical distancing may become difficult.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Oriental Parade, Wellington made headlines on the first day of the level 4 lockdown due to the crowds of people walking near the beach.

“It is a good idea to wear a mask particularly if you find yourself running in a place where you‘re likely to find other people around as well, but not so much if it’s an empty domain and you’re by yourself,” Canterbury University associate professor of epidemiology Arindam Basu​ said.

He agreed that masking does help, including during exercise outdoors. As for the two-metre guidance, it was a good ballpark, but context around risk and transmission potential was important.

Some other variables at play include viral load within different people, the type of mask being worn and how well it’s being worn, Auckland University aerosol chemist Joel Rindelaub​ added.

Tom Lee/Stuff The Government has said people should try to social distance when exercising locally, and masks are also encouraged.

“Indoor areas are higher risk than outdoor areas but even so, it’s always best to play it safe and wear that mask any time you’re going to be in the same place that another person was or will be.”

Because the virus is airborne, it’s important to try and stay away from people if you can, he said.

A recently-released study found that airborne transmission of respiratory viruses such as Covid-19 was “much more prevalent” than people believe.

POOL Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says lockdown is starting to work and isn't interested in debating NZ's Covid response strategy.

For runners, Gray encourages people to think about ‘slipstreams’.

“Imagine if people’s exhaled respiratory droplets were coloured. How many shades of colour would you be running through on your usual route?”

The type of mask worn is also something for runners to consider. Cloth masks are breathable and can be regularly washed and reused, whereas a paper mask could become a bit sweaty and damp during an intense workout.

Gray said the two-metre distance and masking were “still perfectly adequate protection measures”, but it was important for people to still avoid congested outdoor spaces, maintain good hand hygiene, and get vaccinated.