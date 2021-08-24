Covid-19: Auckland MIQ staffer tests positive after visiting location of interest

A staff member at the Novotel Ellerslie managed isolation facility has tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting a location of interest.

The staffer was fully vaccinated, said Brigadier Rose King, joint head of MIQ, in a statement.

They tested positive on Monday August 23 and had not been at work since August 18, she said.

CCTV has been reviewed and has identified close contacts in the work place, who are now isolating and getting tested.

“This case is being investigated to determine how the worker may have contracted the virus, and whether it was passed on to anyone,” King said.

“There is no currently reason to think they are linked to the possible line of transmission from MIQ to the community.”

LAWRENCE SMITH A staff member at Novotel Ellerslie has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) is also conducting interviews to identify any close contacts among other staff members.

Guests at the hotel were told about the positive case via a letter from Brigadier Rose King.

The staffer “did the right thing” by self-isolating as soon as they found out they had been at a location of interest, it said.

They were tested on August 20 and subsequently returned a positive result.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Security at the Novotel Ellerslie on Tuesday, the day after a staffer tested positive.

In Tuesday afternoon’s press conference, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson confirmed a staffer at Novotel Ellerslie had tested positive for Covid-19.

He said he understood they were at work for one shift between being at a location of interest and getting a test.

A staff member who answered the phone at Novotel Ellerslie said they could not comment, and directed queries to MBIE.

The news comes as experts warn the Delta outbreak is likely to be the largest cluster yet.

Forty-one new community cases were announced on Tuesday, bringing the outbreak to 148 cases.