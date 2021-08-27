Covid-19 NZ: How our testing capacity stood up to the Delta variant

If enough people are vaccinated, we reach herd immunity, or population immunity. At that point, any Covid outbreaks will naturally die out. But even if we don't reach population immunity, every jab counts.

Aotearoa enjoyed more than 470 days without a Level 4 lockdown. Did the government use that time well or did it squander it? As the country endures ongoing restrictions, Stuff examines how well the government prepared for the rising tide of Covid-19.

ANALYSIS: On Wednesday, New Zealand carried out nearly 50,000 Covid-19 tests in one day.

This is the testing level recommended by experts to fully understand how widespread the virus is – about one per cent of the population. It is deemed a high enough sample size.

It took a week for our surge testing workforce – a specific group of health professionals enlisted to test New Zealanders during an outbreak like this – to get to this level in a single day.

Testing centres were overwhelmed by anxious people queueing up to 10 hours in the first days after the country went to Level 4.

So, while record numbers of tests were done, the lack of resources to match demand meant some would have simply given up, or not bothered in the first place.

On Wednesday Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins thanked test recipients for their “perseverance and patience”.

”Every test that is processed helps us to understand and to track the virus so that we can knock it out.”

There’s an obvious question to ask here: Was our surge workforce enough to react to Delta?

There are two groups of people who need to be tested – those identified as contacts of the positive cases and those with symptoms. Of course, some contacts will also have symptoms.

Experts have urged contacts to be prioritised over those with symptoms, as a way to manage demand, and risk.

Demand for Covid-19 testing around the country has overwhelmed our testing capacity at times.

The government opened four prioritised testing sites on August 21. But by then thousands of people from both groups had rushed to get a test. All of this put huge pressure on the system.

The predominant testing method in New Zealand, the swift but uncomfortable nasal virus test, relies on hundreds, if not thousands of qualified staff – GPs, nurses and laboratory technicians. But each of those professional groups are in relatively short supply in New Zealand.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay​ told the select health committee this week over 15,000 close plus and close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases have been identified, and of those just over half have been tested and have had results returned.

NZNO associate professional services manager Kate Weston​ said there was little extra capacity in the nursing workforce despite the problem being flagged for over a decade.

With Delta now in the community it was too late to address the problem.

Instead, the finite resource needed to be protected from over-work and/or infection, Weston said.

“If we break people at this point the cavalry is not coming, we’ve got what we’ve got, so it’s really important to support the well-being of those workers.”

Health boards and primary health providers have been redeploying staff from services in less demand during the lockdown. But Weston said there was still a gap in resources.

Meanwhile, GPs say their ability to test for Covid-19 has been under-promoted and under-utilised.

Christchurch GP and New Zealand Medical Association GP representative Vanessa Weenink​ said her mid to large practice was churning out about 40 to 60 tests a day in their car park with little to no waiting time.

This was repeated by hundreds of GPs across the country who were doing the majority of the tests.

Weenink’s practice had not reached capacity and would be able to increase testing further if needed, she said.

“It’s just another example of people disregarding the contribution that general practice can make.”

Riccarton Clinic and After Hours owner and GP Angus Chambers ​said his practice had been testing about 140 people a day with little wait times. But increasing capacity would mean taking staff from other areas and there was little “fat” in the system.

People with symptoms or who were a contact of a case were advised to ring Healthline for advice about whether they needed a test.

However, the line had also been overwhelmed by demand.

Another important part of the arsenal against Delta – rapid saliva testing – had not been prioritised by the Government, creating further vulnerability.

Testing needed to be consistently high across the country to monitor spread of the virus, but South Island rates had been considerably lower than the North Island. While 1 per cent of the population was tested on Wednesday, the rates were not evenly distributed across the country.

New cases reported on Wednesday this week were likely to have had the infection from as far back as August 7, and the slow pickup pointed to delays in test results.

Stuff asked the Government what plans they had to increase surge testing capacity, how many people would be able to be tested per day, and where the additional resources would be sourced from.

A ministry spokesperson said “all DHBs are ensuring there is good access to testing across the regions".

“Testing as many symptomatic individuals and potential contacts as possible remains a priority in our assessment of spread and in determining the edges of the outbreak.”