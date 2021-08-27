How prepared is the South Island for a Delta outbreak?

Vaccine or virus? Declining the vaccine is far riskier than having it.

Intensive care staff desperately want to avoid a Covid-19 Delta outbreak in the South Island.

While they have received extra training since the pandemic started last year, and surge plans are in place to increase capacity if needed, intensive care units (ICU) could fast be overwhelmed if Delta took hold.

South Island hospitals have 98 ICU beds and 110 ventilators for a population of about 1 million, according to data provided by South Island district health boards.

Ministry of Health data online shows a total of 174 ventilators could be made available for South Island Hospitals if needed.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 Australia: Sydney hospitals set up makeshift units to manage surge in patients

* Covid-19: How prepared is Wellington for a Delta outbreak?

* Covid-19: How would Aotearoa cope with a Delta outbreak?



Christchurch Hospital has 48 ventilators and 36 ICU beds. There is only enough staff to operate 21 of the adult ICU beds and six of the children’s beds.

So far in August this year, the staffed ICU beds at Christchurch Hospital have been at 88 per cent capacity.

Supplied Australia and New Zealand Intensive Care Society New Zealand regional chair Craig Carr says ICU staff are eager to avoid a Delta outbreak.

Dunedin ICU has a maximum surge capacity of 36 ventilated beds. Timaru Hospital has eight ICU beds and ventilators. Nelson and Wairau hospitals have increased intensive care bed capacity to 18 since the 2020 Covid-19 outbreak.

Greymouth’s Te Nīkau hospital has four ventilators, three anaesthetic machines that can be used to ventilate patients too, and three V60 BiPap machines that are used for non-invasive ventilation.

Australia and New Zealand Intensive Care Society New Zealand regional chair Craig Carr, who is based at Dunedin Hospital, said this country had far fewer beds per 100,000 people compared to other countries, which made it harder to flex.

“The ICU community desperately wants to avoid an outbreak,” he said.

“We want people to respect the lockdown and use the [Covid-19 Tracer] app and the vaccine, so we don’t end up cancelling peoples surgeries.”

Carr said hospitals around the country had more monitors, ventilators and pumps compared to last year, and more nurses had received intensive care training.

Stuff contacted every health board in the South Island to ask how they were preparing for the eventuality of an outbreak of the delta variant of Covid-19.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch Hospital’s ICU is already operating at 88 per cent capacity so far this month

All staff had received training on the appropriate use of personal-protective equipment but health boards were still working on checking staff’s N95 mask fittings.

Hospitals had established infectious diseases protocols in place, which would be used in the event of an outbreak.

Some clinical staff would be split into teams that would be rostered on at different times to create team bubbles when required.

Health boards were updating vulnerability assessments, which would inform how staff would be deployed safely in case of an outbreak.

Surge capacity for contact tracing would be managed at a national level, but staff from the wider health system would likely contribute if and where needed.

Stuff asked all health boards for its staff vaccination data but only Nelson Marlborough responded to say 84 per cent of its staff had received at least one dose as of Thursday.

As of 8am Thursday, 358 people had been registered as contacts in the national contact tracing centre register in the South Island. Of these, 109 were in Southern DHB region, 193 in Canterbury, 36 in Nelson-Marlborough, 13 in South Canterbury and fewer than 10 on the West Coast.

The Ministry of Health said it expected the numbers of contacts to continue to grow across the coming days.