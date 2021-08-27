Covid-19: Big jump in orders for farm's online deliveries

Jonathan Thorpe of Ellis Creek Farm in Golden Bay is going the extra mile for his customers.

Online sales have leapt for a Golden Bay farm making deliveries of meat, avocados and eggs across Nelson and Tasman district.

Jonathan Thorpe from Ellis Creek Farm was “flat out” on Tuesday, delivering around 40 orders to homes from Kaiteriteri to Hira, north of Nelson.

With orders around Golden Bay delivered on Monday, it amounted to around 60 deliveries; about quadruple the normal amount.

“The website went crazy as soon as we put the stock up”, said Thorpe, who helps run the farm near Pohara.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Jonathan Thorpe from Ellis Creek Farm worked overtime on Tuesday, after the farm saw online orders jump from the usual 10 – 15 a week, to around 60.

The farm normally sold most of its products at the Takaka market on Sundays, which was closed due to alert level 4.

While the farm’s online sales “came into their own” during lockdown last year, with deliveries more-or-less doubling, this time they’d had to stop deliveries for a number of weeks beforehand, due meat processing requirements, he said.

That meant regular customers were “very keen” to have products delivered when they became available this weekend.

Thorpe left early on Tuesday morning to make deliveries to places including Riwaka and Brightwater, and anticipated being on the road with the chiller trailer late into the afternoon.

Chorizo sausages had been particularly popular, he said.

He was taking “all the recommended measures”, including using a mask and sanitising regularly, and leaving the box at the door, instead of the usual “knocking and having a conversation”

“This time it’s a bit more efficient, dropping and running.

The farm’s meat (beef at the moment) was high quality, with animals being well cared for, he said.

“We're slightly different to a butchery shop.”