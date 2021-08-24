Covid 19: Latest lockdown easier for many older people than 2020

People aged over 70 are not being asked to stay home during lockdown this year and are able to get their own shopping and other essential items.

Fit and able older people need less external support during the Covid-19 lockdown this year because they are not being asked to stay home like they were in 2020, says Age Concern Nelson Tasman manager Caroline Budge.

“Over 70s haven’t been singled out this time,” Budge said. “It’s a lot easier for people to get their shopping.”

During the nationwide lockdown in 2020, people aged over 70 and those with compromised immune systems and underlying respiratory conditions were urged to stay at home as much as possible.

That call to stay home and the longer initial lockdown in 2020 created anxiety for some older people and meant fit and able residents aged over 70 who normally did their own shopping needed help.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Age Concern Nelson Tasman manager Caroline Budge urges people to look out for their neighbours, family and friends.

“They needed a lot more support last year,” Budge said. “That’s the biggest change we’ve noticed.”

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence Emergency Management took the lead in 2020 to arrange deliveries of food to those people who were staying home as urged.

Emergency management manager Joe Kennedy said CDEM was a partner agency this lockdown, but the team members would do their best to help people who could not get food themselves.

Government information on services and support says if people needed help, they could talk to family, whānau, friends, iwi and neighbours to see if they could deliver essential items. Or they could try food delivery such as supermarket home delivery, food parcels, frozen pre-prepared meals, subscription food boxes or any other wholefood delivery service.

“If you have tried and can't access support through any of the options above, contact your local Civil Defence and Emergency Management (CDEM) Group,” the Government information says.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Tasman District mayor Tim King says the lockdown is a stressful time for many people and businesses in the community.

Budge urged people to look out for their neighbours, family and friends.

“If you can get somebody’s shopping while you’re doing your own, that sort of thing,” she said.

The team from Age Concern would be checking on older people throughout the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Tasman District mayor Tim King said the need to constantly monitor and respond rapidly to the latest Covid-19 outbreak remained of utmost importance, particularly given the higher transmission rate of the Delta variant.

“This is a stressful time for many people and businesses in our community and as a council, we need to continue to provide our essential services.”

King urged support for all essential workers.

“Council staff and contractors are doing jobs like keeping water supplies running, clearing blocked wastewater pipes, and continuing to collect rubbish and recycling as usual.”

POOL There are 38 new positives cases of Covid-19 in Auckland, as well as three in Wellington which are all close contacts of previous cases.

King asked people not to interrupt the work of staff and contractors or breach their bubbles, “just give them a wave of thanks when you see them out there doing their jobs”.

“In the meantime, I urge all residents to stay within their bubble and follow all health protocols to minimise any risk to our community,” he said.