Covid-19: Light no outdoor fires in lockdown, fire service pleads

Volunteer firefighters are urging people not to light outdoor fires during the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown, so they do not have to break their isolation bubble responding to call-outs.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has responded to 26 fires in Northland since lockdown began on Wednesday morning, including 13 vegetation fires and nine rubbish fires.

None were serious, but each fire attended exposes volunteer firefighters to a bubble breach, said Wipari Henwood, area manager for Muri Whenua/Far North.

Bayley Moor/Stuff Fire and Emergency NZ Muri Whenua area manager Wipari Henwood is urging Northlanders not to light any fires during lockdown. (File photo)

Across the country, fire crews have also had to contain a burn-off at Kakahu in South Canterbury which burned out of control.

READ MORE:

* Helicopters, 30 firefighters race to contain Northland vegetation fire

* Backyard burnoffs forcing firefighters out of their isolation bubbles

* 'Don't burn': Out-of-control rubbish fires more than double over lockdown

* Coronavirus: Thousands of volunteer firefighters at risk due to non-essential outdoor fires



Henwood said it is currently an open fire season in Northland and, normally, winter is the right time to have an outdoor fire.

Simon Maude/Stuff Volunteer firefighters risk breaking their isolation bubble each time they respond to a call-out. (File photo)

But Fire and Emergency is urging people to wait on any burn-offs, at least until level 4 lifts.

“Under our strict Covid-19 protocol, each brigade is a bubble. Every time firefighters attend an incident, they risk exposing themselves to people outside their bubble,” Henwood siad.

Even controlled burning could be a problem during lockdown, especially with more neighbours at home.

“Neighbours see smoke and we get called out. We want to make people aware that it’s an issue for us,” he said.

“Firefighters are committed to protecting our communities during this challenging time. I urge Northlanders to be considerate of our firefighters’ health, safety and wellbeing.”

Henwood said fires have traditionally been used in Northland as a land management tool, such as burning dead vegetation.

While illegal in Northland, some households also burn rubbish because of the cost of sending rubbish to the dump, he said.

Henwood said good fire-lighting conditions are likely to continue for a while, so no one should be in a rush to burn materials before hotter spring weather sets in.