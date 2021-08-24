Tramper on Stewart Island unaware of nationwide lockdown

Kreig Leitchze, of Invercargill, on the Tararua Range. He’s been tramping on Stewart Island and was initially unaware the country had gone into a Covid-19 lockdown.

Kreig​ Leitchze​ was enjoying the beauty of Stewart Island and only found out about a nationwide lockdown four days after it started.

Leithcze, of Invercargill, started the 125-kilometre northwest circuit on Stewart Island/Rakiura on August 13. The country was locked down at 11.59pm on August 17.

On August 21, trampers heading in the opposite direction told him conditions were tricky, so he turned around to go to a hut for phone reception.

He headed towards the Bungaree​ Hut and soon the state of the world became clear.

A message from the Invercargill public swimming pool stating that his membership was suspended for three days was his first inkling.

Then a message on his work group chat saying that the team members would all be getting a sleep-in came through.

Finally, his sense of isolation was heightened when a cousin asked if he had seen what was happening Afghanistan.

“I realised that the world can change very quickly in such a short time, so I felt the isolation acutely,” Leitchze said.

He posted on social media that he was stuck, and he stayed put, enjoying the isolation.

“Every other poor bastard is locked down at home,” he recalled thinking.

The experienced outdoorsman said that if he had more food, he would have stayed on the track and posted a message stating that he was staying put until a change in alert levels.

He was tramping alone, with a personal locator beacon and a substantial survival kit, but knew his priority was to stay safe.

He got frustrated that he could not find official information for what to do next but said he never panicked, which he put down to a decade in the navy and his work now as a first-aid instructor.

Supplied The 125-kilometre northwest circuit on Stewart Island/Rakiura takes about nine to 11 days to complete.

“It takes a lot for me to panic.”

A friend saw the social media post and organised for Leitchze to isolate in a relative’s house on the island.

He emerged from the bush about 12.30pm on Monday, and even had a Zoom meeting for work on Tuesday.

It was never his intention to skip the lockdown, but he knew the hut was in one of the most isolated places he could think of.

The two sunrises he saw from the hut were phenomenal, he said.

Supplied The view from Big Bungaree Hut, on Stewart Island, taken by Invercargill man Kreig Leitchze during the current nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

Despite having snorkelling gear, his attempts at catching paua were unsuccessful.

Sections of the track had been gnarly and slick, he said.

A few falls had torn his shorts torn into “basically a skirt”, and a bandage was holding together a snapped walking pole.

It rained most of the first week, and he had an irritation in his eye.

“It’s been an adventure for sure.”

Leitchze understood there was a man from Nelson and two women from Porirua still out on the track.

Leitchze was expecting to get the ferry back to Bluff, where his car awaits, on Wednesday.