Covid-19: Technology no 'silver bullet' for avoiding long lockdowns

Jacinda Ardern explains why Northland will join Auckland at alert level 4 while the rest of the country moves to level 3.

Can technology help avoid lockdowns and keep us one step ahead of Covid-19? Michael Daly investigates.

Professor of Public Health Michael Baker would like to see a public debate about changing the way the Covid Tracer app works, making the system faster and more effective at ensuring contacts of infected people are identified so that they isolate to prevent spreading the virus.

But like other technological options that might help New Zealand out of its Covid trap, that change would have implications for civil liberties. It’s also questionable how useful it would be at helping New Zealand move away from the risk of regular lockdowns, and back towards the more open borders of the past.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The Covid Tracer app works on a decentralised system that keeps users’ information on their devices.

University of Auckland researcher Dr Andrew Chen, whose interests include the impacts on society and the ethics of digital technology, doesn’t offer much hope of a technological fix for New Zealand’s Covid dilemma.

While there were various technologies New Zealand was not using, they all had some problem with them, he said. “There is no silver bullet we haven't tried.”

Some of the digital technologies preferred overseas involve using GPS to try to ensure someone who should be isolating stays where they are supposed to be, and to work out where someone who tests positive has been.

Some countries have also used facial recognition technology to keep track of people, help trace contacts, and enforce quarantine.

The issue with the Covid Tracer app is that the information is private to the user, so health authorities do not know who the contacts of an infected person are until those contacts come forward. This is a decentralised approach.

Data collected from scanning remains on the device on which the app is installed. The Ministry of Health pushes out data about the movements of a Covid case, and the app checks for matches on the device.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff This file pic shows an ankle bracelet used by the Department of Corrections to monitor offenders required to stay at a set location. Some countries are using similar technology to keep track of people isolating for Covid-related reasons.

If there is a match the device receives a notification alert, along with advice on what the user should do. According to the ministry “your identity is not shared with us or with any other person if there is a match”.

The same applies for people using the app’s Bluetooth feature, which enables the device to anonymously record when the user is near other app users who have also enabled Bluetooth tracing.

“It’s a privacy protecting model,” Chen said.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF David Hayman, professor of Infectious Disease Ecology at Massey University, talks about elimination, immunity and the importance of science in combating Covid-19. (First published, May 4, 2020)

In Singapore and Australia, QR codes were centralised. That meant scanned QR code information went to health authorities, who had a big database of where everyone had been and when they were there.

When a location of interest was identified, officials could search that database to find out who was there, then contact them and tell them to isolate.

“There is an argument that the centralised method is perhaps faster and might help contact trace people down more quickly. There is a privacy cost to that,” Chen said.

In some Australian states and Singapore, police had admitted to using that database for law enforcement purposes.

123RF In Hong Kong wrist bands have been used to monitor people who are required to isolate.

In parts of Europe there had been times when people ignored notifications and did not isolate. ”I think in New Zealand people would follow the instructions better,” Chen said.

“At this point I guess the Government believes people will do the right thing.”

If New Zealand wanted to move to the centralised model it would have to turn off the Bluetooth function, because of the requirements of the Apple/Google protocol on which it operated.

“Personally I would prefer we stick with the de-centralised approach,” Chen said. He considered it did a better job of balancing privacy and the public health response.

He thought the introduction of mandatory record-keeping would go a long way towards dealing with any issues with the app now.

Baker said the decentralised approach used in this country was slowing contact tracing.

The aim was to have a contract tracing system that was fast and complete, and with the Delta variant any delay and lack of completeness compromised success.

“Ideally you want a system that doesn’t require people to do anything much at all. At the moment we have a system that’s very affected by individual choice,” Baker, from the University of Otago, Wellington, said.

Rosa Woods/Stuff University of Otago Professor of Public Health Michael Baker.

Trade-offs were needed between people’s rights and the health response to Covid. “All of these public health measures, to make them work, they will affect privacy and liberty.”

If later this year New Zealand was going to look at ways of potentially avoiding future lockdowns, people may decide the trade-offs involved in moving to a centralised system were reasonable. There should be a public debate about the issue.

An example of another country using digital technology against Covid in a way not being done in New Zealand was Hong Kong where wristbands, similar to the ankle bracelets used by the Department of Corrections in this country, were used to ensure people required to isolate were doing so, Chen said.

Corrections’ bracelets use radio frequency or GPS to monitor the whereabouts of offenders.

LAWRENCE SMITH The Holiday Inn near Auckland Airport has been used for isolating new arrivals from overseas, and work is under way to make some of its rooms available for quarantine purposes.

Chen was not keen on bracelets for people in self-isolation. “I’m not a huge fan because it makes you feel like people are being imprisoned in their own homes,” he said.

In Taiwan an app put on people’s phones used GPS to geofence the user within a particular area. People were also called at times during the day to ensure they were with their phones.

While it was important that people were isolating when they were supposed to, that approach also had privacy issues. “It’s going down a slippery slope that I wouldn’t want other parts of Government to start doing,” Chen said.

“It’s always easy to put in more intrusive measures when it’s not you... But I would ask people to imagine if it was them. Would they be comfortable wearing an ankle bracelet to ensure they were isolating correctly?”

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images People use a rapid self-test kit for the Covid-19 before entering a music festival at Olympic in Seoul, South Korea.

While some countries such as China and South Korea were using facial recognition technology as part of their approach to Covid, it was not an option available to New Zealand, Chen said.

That was because the system required a database of people’s faces and details. “It’s very intrusive from a privacy perspective.”

New Zealand was still to have a debate about the use of facial recognition.

Baker thought rapid Covid tests could have a use. They could be an added safeguard to test people immediately before they got on a plane overseas to come to New Zealand, he said.

While there was a requirement that people have a PCR test within 72 hours of departure, it was possible they could test negative then, but become infectious between the time of that test and their flight.